Family give update on condition of event rider Jonty Evans

Irish international event rider Jonty Evans remains unconscious but in a stable condition in Beaumont Hospital following a fall on Sunday, June 3rd.

The 46-year-old, whose yard is near Cheltenham, fell from his Rio Olympics mount, Cooley Rorkes Drift, during the cross-country phase of the CIC3* competition at the Tattersalls international horse trials in Co Meath.

The following statement was issued on Monday afternoon on behalf of Evans’s family by Horse Sport Ireland, the governing body of equestrian sports in this country.

“Jonty continues to be in a stable condition in intensive care in the Beaumont Hospital under the care of the hospital’s neurological team. Jonty’s family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful staff at the hospital and for all the best wishes and kind messages of support that have poured in over the past days.

“The family appreciate that people do wish to understand the nature of Jonty’s head injury and we can confirm that Jonty has not yet recovered consciousness after his fall. Although no longer under heavy sedation, further tests in the past few days have shown that it is a significant brain injury and it may take Jonty many months to recover. The Beaumont Hospital medical team continue to emphasise that every case has to be treated individually and people’s recovery rates vary case by case.”

Those seeking information on the rider’s condition have been asked once again not to contact the hospital.

“If there are any changes in Jonty’s condition, further updates will be issued in due course through Horse Sport Ireland,” concluded the statement.