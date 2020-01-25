Rowing: Ireland’s Olympics hopefuls shine at Indoor Championships

Philip Doyle breaks Irish record for 2,000m, Paul O’Donovan and Puspure break PBs

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will be among the favourites in Tokyo. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will be among the favourites in Tokyo. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

 

Ireland’s Olympics-bound rowers rewrote the record books at the Irish Indoor Championships in Limerick on Saturday.

Philip Doyle knocked more than a second off the Irish senior record for 2,000 metres, setting a fine time of five minutes, 51.1 seconds. The Belfast man teamed up with Ronan Byrne to take silver in the men’s double at the 2019 World Championships, and the crew will be amongst the favourites at Tokyo 2020.

Doyle said his form on the ergometer this week had been looking good.

“Myself and Ronan have been showing some really nice form,” he said.

Byrne, who is just 21, did his bit. Competing at Under-23 level, he had laid down a marker for his team-mate, setting a personal best of 5:53.8. His brother, 19-year-old Alex Byrne, had also broken six minutes (5:58.9) and finished second. “He’s the slower, wider, model,” joked Ronan.

World rowing champions Sanita Puspure and Paul O’Donovan were also in record-breaking mood. Puspure said she was “delighted” with her new Irish record of 6:34.5, because she had lopped almost one and a half seconds off her previous best. Aifric Keogh, with a personal best of her own, was a clear second.

O’Donovan, clean-shaven and revelling in his noisy style on the ergometer, matched Puspure’s feat, knocking 1.4 seconds off his lightweight record. Fintan McCarthy and Shane O’Driscoll were locked in battle behind him and both set personal bests.

“To be ahead of where I was at this time in previous years is promising,” O’Donovan said. He has been deep in his medical studies until recently, when he spent time with the Ireland lightweight squad in Seville. “It was a good camp,” he said.

Gary O’Donovan was ill and missed the event, while the Irish women’s lightweight group were held back, apparently for a later trial.

Illness cut down the competition in the junior women’s race, as Molly Curry missed out. In her absence, Alison Bergin of Fermoy was a clear winner, with Belfast’s Lucy McCoy second and Holly Davis of Lee Valley, who turns 15 this year, third.

The men’s junior 18 race was won by Finn O’Reilly of Skibbereen.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.