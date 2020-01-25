Kellie Harrington has to settle for silver medal in Bulgaria
Dubliner edged out by Finland’s Mira Potkonen in tight lightweight final in Sofia
Kellie Harrington marked her return to the ring with a silver medal in Bulgaria. Photograph: Soenar Chamid/Inpho
Kellie Harrington narrowly missed out on a gold medal as she was edged out in the lightweight final at the Strandja multi-nations by Finland’s Mira Potkonen.
Harrington had made seamless progress to Saturday’s showpiece in Sofia, Bulgaria, after being out of the ring since suffering a hand injury in the European Games last June.
The Dubliner had already secured at least a silver medal with her win over home fighter Denica Eliseeva on Friday, but she was unable to go one better against Potkonen - the woman who beat Katie Taylor at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
In a tight contest, 30-year-old Harrington saw a split decision go against her at Sofia Hall, meaning she had to settle for second place.
Harrington and Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke - who won bronze in the middleweight competition - were Ireland’s medal winners in Bulgaria.
Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria
January 25th - Final:
60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) lost to Mira Potkonen (Finland) 2-3