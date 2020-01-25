Kellie Harrington has to settle for silver medal in Bulgaria

Kellie Harrington narrowly missed out on a gold medal as she was edged out in the lightweight final at the Strandja multi-nations by Finland’s Mira Potkonen.

Harrington had made seamless progress to Saturday’s showpiece in Sofia, Bulgaria, after being out of the ring since suffering a hand injury in the European Games last June.

The Dubliner had already secured at least a silver medal with her win over home fighter Denica Eliseeva on Friday, but she was unable to go one better against Potkonen - the woman who beat Katie Taylor at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In a tight contest, 30-year-old Harrington saw a split decision go against her at Sofia Hall, meaning she had to settle for second place.

Harrington and Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke - who won bronze in the middleweight competition - were Ireland’s medal winners in Bulgaria.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria

January 25th - Final:

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) lost to Mira Potkonen (Finland) 2-3