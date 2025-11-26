Tipperary county board nominate Ger Ryan for position of GAA president

Former Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan has been nominated by the Tipperary county board to stand for the position of GAA president.

The name of Templederry Kenyons man will be on the ballot to succeed Jarlath Burns when the vote takes place at GAA Congress next February.

Ryan, who was Munster Council chairman from 2022 until January of this year, is bidding to become the first president of the association from Tipperary since Séamus Ó Riain, who held the role from 1967 to 1970.

Ryan has carried out a number of other key GAA roles over the years. He was vice-chairman of Munster GAA from 2019-22, chaired Munster GAA’s Coaching and Games Committee from 2019-22 and also served as provincial council PRO between 2014-17.

He was also PRO for Tipperary GAA between 2009-13 and Tipperary delegate to Munster Council from 2017-19. He was chairman of the Medical Scientific and Welfare Committee (MSW) 2012-2018, chair of the Communications Committee 2018-2021 and is currently chair of the Central Referees Appointments Committee.

He has also held several positions with the Tipperary Supporters Club and was chairman of his club, Templederry Kenyons, from 1991-94.

Tipperary county chairman Jimmy Minogue said: “Ger Ryan has been a brilliant servant of the association right through the ranks, from club to county, at provincial and national level. He has brought huge insight, professionalism and leadership at all levels, but critically, he has done this while at the same time bringing people with him.

“These are characteristics that will be very much required as the GAA moves through a period of considerable change over the coming years and I’ve no doubt that Ger is the person to take up the mantle from Jarlath Burns and guide the Association through this.

“If the delegates at February’s Congress vote for Ger, they will be placing the association in proven, capable and ultimately safe hands to guide it through the coming years.”

Expressing his appreciation for the nomination, Ryan stated: “After 30 plus years of involvement at all levels of administration in the GAA, it is an absolute privilege to be nominated to run for Uachtarán of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“This association is fundamentally an incredible and unmatched sporting and cultural organisation but one I truly feel is about more than sport.

“It is a glue for communities right across the island of Ireland, and indeed for many Irish communities abroad, giving people an identity and sense of place that no other organisation, and certainly no volunteer led organisation, does at this level today.

“The association is remarkable in terms of the quality of our games, our players, our volunteers and our facilities, from Croke Park itself right through to clubs across urban and rural Ireland.

“It has managed to deliver all of that through being volunteer led and amateur status, which is something incredible and unique. Preserving that amateur status is one of a number of significant challenges ahead that I believe I can help navigate the GAA through.

“Other key issues ahead for us include how we approach integration of the GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association as well as dealing with significant demographic changes that are posing serious questions for the future of the Association in both rural and urban areas.”