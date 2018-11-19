Raymond Van Barneveld to quit darts at the end of 2019

2007 PDC world champion: ‘I noticed in myself that I can’t keep up anymore’
Raymond Van Barneveld has announced he will quit darts at the end of 2019. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Raymond Van Barneveld has announced he will quit darts at the end of 2019. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld will quit darts at the end of 2019, saying he has lost the “drive, fitness and motivation” to succeed.

The 51-year-old Dutchman, a 2007 PDC World Championship victor over Phil Taylor in what is regarded as the greatest match of all time, announced the news on Monday.

He will play through to next year’s World Championship, giving him two more opportunities to add to his tally, but he admitted he no longer has what it takes to compete regularly at the top end of the sport.

“Next year is going to be my 35th year of playing darts at the highest level and it’s going to be my last year,” Van Barneveld told the Darts Show.

“I noticed in myself that I can’t keep up anymore, I know what I can do but it’s just not been happening for the past three or four years apart from winning the World Cup with Michael [van Gerwen].

“I’m not winning tournaments anymore, I don’t know why but a lot of things have happened in my private life and I’ve also noticed that my body isn’t feeling 100 per cent anymore — I don’t have the drive, motivation or fitness to carry on.

“I’m a winner, that’s what I do — I lift trophies but I can’t do it anymore. Maybe there are still a couple of titles left in me and that would be amazing but I can’t do this every week anymore. I don’t want my career to fizzle out which is why I’ve made the decision to retire at the end of next year.”

A winner of 29 PDC titles since moving over from the BDO, where he won four of his world titles, Van Barneveld was the first player to hit nine-dart finishes in the Premier League and World Championship.

Despite being behind the likes of Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in the running for major honours nowadays, he still believes he can end his career on the ultimate high.

“I absolutely believe I can still be world champion again in one of my last two attempts,” Van Barneveld added.

“My grandmother always said ‘if you believe then you can achieve anything you want’ and I still believe I can do this, but not for many more years.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.