LIV trio Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton join Irish Open field

Rory McIlroy headlines field at the K Club from September 4th to 7th

Brooks Koepka. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty
David Gorman
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 18:48

The LIV trio Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton have been confirmed to take part in the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club from September 4th to 7th.

The five-time Major winner Koepka will make his debut at the event, while Garcia is a former winner of the tournament where he won in Druids Glen in 1999. Hatton is ranked 24th in the world and is set to make the Ryder Cup team.

Koepka has also been confirmed for the Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, with the LIV season wrapping up in August.

The trio will join Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and the best of the Irish players in the field at the DP World Tour event, which should serve as a tune-up for the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black. Rasmus Hojgaard will defend his title after he broke McIlroy’s heart with a late surge to win at Royal County Down last year.

Tickets are still available for the event in Straffan, which are €45 for general admission on Thursday, €55 on Friday and €60 on Sunday.

