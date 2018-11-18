Loreto and Pegasus stretch their lead at top of Hockey League

UCD lose ground after Railway Union rally to level game, while Pembroke sink Ards
Pegasus’ Shirley McCay in action for Ireland. McCay proved key in her club’s win over Old Alexandra, scoring the only goal of the game. Photograph: Joe Toth/Inpho

Pegasus’ Shirley McCay in action for Ireland. McCay proved key in her club’s win over Old Alexandra, scoring the only goal of the game. Photograph: Joe Toth/Inpho

 

Loreto and Pegasus stretched their lead at the top of the Hockey League to four points over third-placed UCD on Saturday when they both picked up their sixth win of the campaign, with the students losing some ground after being held to a 1-1 draw by Railway Union. Pembroke Wanderers, meanwhile, moved up to fourth in the table with a 4-3 win away to Ards.

While Pegasus were made to toil for their victory over Old Alexandra in Belfast, Shirley McCay’s 37th-minute strike from a penalty corner the game’s only goal, Loreto cruised to a 5-1 win over Belfast Harlequins at Grange Road.

Liz Colvin briefly got Harlequins back in the game when she equalised against her former club after Sarah Clarke had given the home side an early lead, but it was all Loreto from then on. Sarah Torrans and Ali Meeke put them 3-1 up by the break, with Sarah Evans and Torrans again completing the scoring in the second half.

Fine performance

Railway produced a fine performance to take a point from their game against UCD at Belfield, Hannah de Burgh Whyte’s penalty stroke levelling the game after Michelle Carey had opened the scoring for the students who were boosted by the return of Lena Tice after her spell in New Zealand.

Ards managed to score more goals in their meeting with Pembroke than they had done in their previous six Hockey League outings combined, but it still wasn’t enough to take anything from the game. Laura Noble had the Dublin side 2-0 up by half-time, but a double from Emily Matchett, either side of Sinead Loughran’s third for Pembroke, made a game of it. Katie Jane Marshall, though, restored Pembroke’s two-goal advantage in the final quarter before Francesca Brown pulled one back for Ards.

Ards, then, remain at the bottom of the table level on a point with Muckross who ran Cork Harlequins close at Farmers Cross, but lost out in the end to a first quarter Caoimhe Perdue goal. The win was Harlequins’ first on home turf this season and lifts them up to sixth in the table.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.