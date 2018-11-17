Irish boxers five from five at World Women’s Championships

Ireland are five from five at the World Women’s Championships in India after Ceire Smith, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst all came through their round of 32 bouts in New Delhi on Saturday.

Cavan flyweight Smith saw off Bulgaria’s European Elite bronze medallist Gabriela Dimitrova on a 3-2 split – 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 27-30, 28-29 – after three close rounds .

Roscommon middleweight O’Rourke, who was making her World Elite debut at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, scored a landslide 30-25, 30-25, 30-26, 30-27, 30-25 win over Ya Chu Yang of Taipei.

Yang took three standing counts in the second and third rounds with O’Rourke dominating.

Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh made if four on the bounce on a 4-1 split decision over Romania’s Lacramiora Perijoc.

Walsh started superbly and dominated the first minute of the 57kg clash with Perijoc struggling to get inside Walsh’s longer reach.

The second and third frames, with Perijoc aggressively working hard on the inside at every opportunity, were tight, but Walsh’s superior accuracy and cleaner work off both hands saw her deservedly through to the last 16.

Dundalk light-welter Broadhurst held off a strong finish from Russia’s Ekaterina Dynnik to claim her bout on a 4-1 scoreline.

Kellie Harrington got Ireland off to a winning start on Friday with a 5-0 win over New Zealand’s Troy Garton at lighweight.

AIBA WORLD WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(New Delhi, India)

IRISH RESULTS

November 16th

Last 32

60kg: Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Troy Garton (New Zealand) 5-0

November 17th

Last 32

51kg :Ceire Smith (Ireland) beat Gabriela Dimitrova Bulgaria) 3-2

57kg: Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Lacramiora Perijoc (Romania) 4-1

64kg: Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) beat Ekaterina Dynnik (Russia) 4-1

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Ya Chu Yang (Taipei) 5-0

Upcoming

Sunday, November 18th

Last 16

60kg: Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Sarita Devi (India)

69kg: Grainne Walsh (Ireland) v Noella Perez (Argentina)



Monday, November 19th

Last 16

51kg: Ceire Smith (Ireland) v Namiki Tukimi (Japan)

57kg :Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Alessia Mesiano (Italy)

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Lauren Price (Wales)