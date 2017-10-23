Nicholas Roche remains third overall in Tour of Guangxi
Irishman heads into final stage of race looking confident for overall podium finish
Cyclists compete in the Tour of Guangxi cycling race in Beihai in China’s southern Guangxi region last week. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images
Nicholas Roche in action last year. Photograph: Bas Czerwinski
Nicolas Roche held third place overall in the Tour of Guangxi on Monday’s penultimate stage, crossing the line 17th in the bunch sprint into Guilin. First to the line was the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), who beat Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Quick-Step Floors) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott) in a very close sprint.
Roche was close by and will head into Tuesday’s final stage looking good for an overall podium finish. He is 11 seconds behind race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) and five behind Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo). He is also second overall in the King of the Mountains competition, with BMC Racing teammate Daniel Oss moving ahead of him on Monday’s stage thanks to a breakaway.