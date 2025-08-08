Jane Maguire hits final ball for six as Ireland win series against Pakistan

Ireland batter Jane Maguire celebrates after hitting the winning runs during match two of the Women's T20 International Series between Ireland and Pakistan. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland 171/6 (20) Pakistan 168/6 (20) - Ireland win by four wickets

Jane Maguire came in to hit the final ball for six as Ireland won a dramatic second T20 match against Pakistan by four wickets in Dublin.

Maguire came in with Ireland four shy of their target and smashed the winning runs to give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored for Pakistan with 33 from 27 balls before becoming one of Cara Murray’s two victims.

The tourists eventually reached 168 for six, and Rameen Shamim (three for 36) removed Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul with successive deliveries to leave Ireland wobbling on 35 for three.

But Laura Delany survived the hat-trick ball and went on to make 42, while Orla Prendergast hit 51 off 34 deliveries.

With Rebecca Stokell 34 not out off 16, Ava Canning was stumped off the penultimate ball to open the door for Maguire’s match-winning heroics.