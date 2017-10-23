Jenny Egan takes ICF Marathon World Cup silver in China

Anna Adamova Koziskova of the Czech Republic wins gold ahead of Egan in Shaoxing

Liam Gorman

The three medallists at the ICF Marathon World Cup in Shaoxing, China: Jenny Egan (L), Anna Adamova Koziskova of the Czech Republic (gold) and Lizzie Broughton of Britain (R).

Ireland canoeist Jenny Egan took a silver medal at the ICF Marathon World Cup in Shaoxing, China on Monday. In a sprint finish, Anna Adamova Koziskova of the Czech Republic took gold ahead of Egan. Lizzie Broughton of Britain took the bronze.

The event was the 26.2 kilometre race, a big test at this new World Cup. This World Cup is at a difficult time and involved a long trip for many competitors, but the organisers have been generous in providing expenses and even prizemoney for the invitees.

Egan was a poster girl for the event, with her picture featuring on the online promotion. She has a very good run in marathon events this year. She took bronze at the Canoe Marathon World Championships in South Africa in September, and had also taken gold and bronze in marathon races at World Cup events in Portugal and Serbia.

