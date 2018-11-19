Mixed day for Irish boxers as Amy Broadhurst brings some success

Amy Broadhurst joined Kellie Harrington in Tuesday’s World Women’s Elite quarter-finals in New Delhi after posting an impressive win over Armenia on Monday.

The Dundalk light-welter scored a unanimous decision over Ani Hovsepyan and will face India’s Kaur Baatth for at least bronze.

Harrington meets Canadian lightweight Caroline Veyre, who she beat in the 2017 Celtic Box Cup final in Dungarvan, aiming for her second successive World Elite medal.

Meantime, Belfast feather Michaela Walsh lost on a 4-1 split verdict to Italy’s World Elite champion Alessia Mesiano, who Walsh beat earlier this year, after three close rounds in the 57kg class.

Meanwhile, Welsh middleweight Lauren Price advanced to the last eight at the expense of Ireland’s Aoife O’ Rourke. The current Commonwealth Games champion earned a unanimous decision after a close encounter in New Delhi.

O’Rourke, a silver medallist at the European U/22s, held the centre of the ring for most of the three rounds, worked hard and found the target with two big rights at the start of the second and third.

Price, a European Elite bronze medallist, impressed on the counter in all three rounds.

Earlier, Ceire Smith lost on a 3-2 split decision after it went back to the judges following majority draw versus Japan’s Namiki Tukimi.

The Cavan flyweight countered well, particularly in rounds one and two, against the aggressive Asian.

Tukimi received a public warning for punching the Smith in the back of the head in the third.

The final scores read 28-28, 28-28,28-28 and 29-27,29-27 to Smith, but when it went back to the judges they sided with Tukimi on a 3-2 split.

“I was sure I actually had done enough. Gutted to be honest,” said Smith after the three-rounder.

AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships, New Delhi

Last 16 – November 19th

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) lost to Namiki Tukimi (Japan) 2-3

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Alessia Mesiano (Italy) 1-4

64kg Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) beat Ani Hovsepyan (Armenia) 5-0

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Lauren Price (Wales) 0-5