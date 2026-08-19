Manchester United make £65m offer for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba would be United’s third midfielder recruit of the summer. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United are confident of signing Brighton’s Carlos Baleba for less than £75 million (€87.6 million), with the 22-year-old midfielder having agreed personal terms. United have made an initial offer of £60 million (€70.1 million) plus £5 million (€5.8 million) add-ons for Baleba, which is below Brighton’s valuation.

Baleba has been a target for United since last summer, when Brighton valued him at about £100 million (€116.8 million). The Cameroon international’s price has dropped after his largely uneven performances last season.

Baleba, who has an ankle injury, would be United’s third midfielder recruit of the summer, after Youri Tielemans, who was signed for £35 million (€40.9 million) from Aston Villa, and Andrey Santos, who arrived for £48 million (€56 million) from Chelsea.

Baleba, whose preference is to play as a No 6, would add dynamism and energy to United’s engine room, and compete with Santos for a starting berth.

United, whose opening Premier League fixture is at Hull on Saturday, remain in the market for a left-back. Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly are high on the list of candidates. – Guardian