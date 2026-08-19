Tennis

Nick Kyrgios admits ‘huge mistake’ after testing positive for cocaine

Australian former Wimbledon finalist tested positive at a tournament in Mallorca in June

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine at a tournament in June. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine at a tournament in June. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Wed Aug 19 2026 - 10:242 MIN READ

Nick Kyrgios said he has made “a huge mistake” after failing a doping test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Wednesday that the controversial Australian player has been provisionally suspended.

Kyrgios gave a sample at an ATP tournament in Mallorca in June that tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Writing on Instagram, Kyrgios said: “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine.

“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me.

READ MORE

Novak Djokovic’s medical malaise in Cincinnati exposes fraying edges of ageing great’s game

Vondrousova’s antics put tennis doping tests in spotlight – a far cry from football’s approach

French Open becomes first grand slam to offer players share of tournament revenue

Tennis players must undergo genetic sex testing to secure WTA Tour eligibility

“I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

Cocaine is banned in competition and former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended since August 4th.

The 31-year-old is prohibited from playing and attending tournaments pending the outcome of a tribunal that will assess his case.

His first-round loss to fellow Australian Adam Walton in Mallorca was his last competitive singles outing and one of only four singles matches he has played this season.

Kyrgios’s career has been blighted by knee and wrist problems since his run to the Wimbledon showpiece in 2022 and his ranking has slipped to 919 in the world.

He said he would not make “excuses” for the positive test but cited the toll of his physical issues.

“My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined,” he said.

“At times I’ve felt hopeless and alone. However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call.”

Kyrgios added he will take a 28-day break from social media to focus on “getting myself right”, concluding: “I’m sorry, I’ll come back better.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone