Ireland takes part in European research project on vulnerable migratory fish

A NEW project which aims to promote international action to conserve vulnerable migratory fish species will see 30 countries, including Ireland, participate in this European project.

The DiadES project will focus on fish such as shads, lampreys, eels, salmon, trout and mullet which are known as “diadromous”, as they migrate between fresh and salt waters to reproduce or feed.

The initiative intends to improve knowledge of these species while assessing their possible changing locations due to climate change. In addition, the project will focus on several species across different geographical areas and involve researchers, and experienced fish managers.

An interactive atlas will be produced to forecast trends in the geographical distribution of various species and look at possible redistribution of some as a result of climate change. It will also design a platform for stakeholders to explore management strategies.

Dr Cathal Gallagher of Inland Fisheries said: “We are keen to play our role in enhancing the role these fish play while also assisting them as they navigate the effects of climate change which has resulted in a reduction in their distribution.”

The DiadES project is led by French research institute Irstea and financed to the value of €2.2 million by Interreg Atlantic Area Programme of the European Regional Development Fund.

Sponsors sought for Oaklands Lake charity event

Killinarden Angling Initiative is urgently seeking sponsors to come on board to donate prizes for their forthcoming outing to Oaklands Lake, New Ross, Co Wexford, on Saturday, 25th May, 2019, in aid of Pieta House (angling for mental health and suicide awareness).

This is their fourth year to organise the competition and to date the group has raised €14,000 for this worthy cause.

Killinarden now has its own lake up and running “and although we had a lot of environmental issues, the lake is well stocked thanks to IFI. Later in the summer, we intend to host a family fun day for children with autism,” Stephen O’Flanagan said.

For prize donations and further information, contact stephenoflanagan18@gmail.com.

RNLI launches fundraising campaign

The RNLI is calling on people to support its lifeboat crews as the charity’s annual fundraising campaign is launched for the month of May.

The Mayday campaign is asking people to “do their bit, to fund our kit” with the lifesaving charity hoping to raise €780,000 to fund the crucial kit crews rely on, which includes lifejackets, helmets and yellow wellies.

There are more than 1,500 crew members in Ireland providing a 24-hour search and rescue service and last year they launched 995 times, bringing 1,351 people to safety. Of that figure, 18 were lives saved by the direct action of the lifeboat crews. These rescues are only possible because of the donations made to the charity by members of the public.

People who wish to get involved should visit RNLI.org/Mayday to register for a free Mayday pack. The charity is also encouraging people to show support on social media, joining the conversation with hashtag #MaydayEveryDay, or by donating online or buying a yellow welly pin badge.

Large spur dogfish

caught in Wicklow

Dublin angler Des Chew had a red-letter day recently while fishing out from Wicklow with charter skipper Kit Dunne. Anchored nearly four miles east of Wicklow Head, he had four specimen spur dogfish to the boat, the largest tipping the scales at 19lb 8oz. This is the largest of this species recorded in Irish waters over the past four years.

If you have a report on game, sea or coarse fishing (with a photo or two) that you would like published, please contact me at email address below.

angling@irishtimes.com