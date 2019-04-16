Katie Taylor to fight for undisputed world crown on June 1st

Katie Taylor will face Belgium’s Delfine Persoon for the undisputed world lightweight championship on Saturday, June 1st at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Olympic gold medal winner, who is unbeaten in 13 fights as a professional, added the WBO title to her IBF and WBA crowns in March, stopping Rose Volante in the ninth round in Philadelphia. It was the 32-year-old’s sixth win inside the distance after she won her first world title in just her seventh pro outing.

The fight will take place on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight title defence against Jarrell Miller.

Along with the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC titles, Taylor and Persoon will battle for the Ring magazine belt – the first time the title has been on the line at lightweight for women.

Persoon has suffered just one defeat in 44 pro outings, winning 18 by knockout, and has held the WBC belt for five years, defending her title nine times. It will be the 34-year-old’s first fight outside of Europe .

“It’s great that she has finally signed for the fight and I’m delighted that Eddie [Hearn, her promoter] has been able to make it,” said Taylor.

“After my fight last month I went back home for a week but then it was straight back to Connecticut to start the hard work in training camp for this fight.

“When I turned professional my first goal was to win a world title but then my next priority was to become undisputed champion so obviously this fight gives me the opportunity to do that so it’s massive for my career.

“Women’s boxing is in such great place right now and these are the kind of super fights that will really take it to new heights. Persoon is recognised as one of the best in the world pound for pound and has been the WBC champ now for over five years so it’s the best against the best. Madison Square Garden seems like the perfect setting for a fight of this magnitude.”

Persoon said: “This is a very unique opportunity for me and I’m thankful we’ve got the fight made. I did not have the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games and now I get the chance to compete with the Olympic champion in Katie Taylor.

“I expect this will be a very tough and honest fight, and that the best boxer may win this title fight – and I expect that to be me.”