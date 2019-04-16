Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signs record $35m per season deal

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL’s highest-paid player after the 30-year-old agreed a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million (€124 million).

Wilson announced the deal in an Instagram video recorded from bed, lying next to his famous wife, Ciara.

“Hey Seattle, we got a deal. Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”

The 2019 season would have been Wilson’s last on his existing contract – at $19 million – and market value has escalated rapidly in the past 13 months. Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Matt Ryan (Falcons) and Aaron Rodgers (Packers) helped push the new annual average value for franchise quarterbacks to $35 million, which is where Wilson’s deal falls. Rodgers’s is $33.5 million.

According to multiple reports, Wilson’s contract includes a new record for guaranteed money – $65 million – which pushes him past Rodgers ($57.5 million).