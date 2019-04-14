Waterford complete fairytale rise as side prevails in Irish Hockey Trophy final

Team on brink of extinction in 2006 beat NICS to lift first national cup since 1922

Banbridge’s Jamie Wright in action for Ireland in 2007. The player scored twice for Banbridge in their 6-1 win over Pembroke. Photograph: Inpho

Banbridge’s Jamie Wright in action for Ireland in 2007. The player scored twice for Banbridge in their 6-1 win over Pembroke. Photograph: Inpho

 

Waterford completed their fairytale rise from the brink of extinction to win their first national cup title since 1922 when they beat NICS 3-1 in the Irish Hockey Trophy final at Grange Road.

In the wake of the 2006 season, the club was on the verge of closing its doors but a remarkable volume of work with their youth section has seen an incredible rebirth of their senior section.

Five years ago, they started again in Munster Division Three and they only made it back into the regional top tier last summer.

Ben Johnson is one of the star pupils of the academy and he produced a virtuoso performance in this final, scoring two drag-flicks and generally being unbeatable in each one-on-one encounter for the ball.

Hammered

Harry McCarthy – their other Irish Under-21 panellist – fizzed home the other for a 3-0 half-time scoreline. Service fought back in the second half and got on the board via David Whittington but the Deise side were not to be denied a first win at this level and a first national title since the Irish Senior Cup in 97 years.

Elsewhere, the men’s EY Champions Trophy places were decided when Banbridge hammered Pembroke 6-1, a big reversal of the 5-2 result in the Dubliners’ favour a week before.

Jamie Wright scored twice in the first two minutes to set the tone and Pembroke never recovered.

Three Rock Rovers hammered Cookstown 8-2 to make it 12 wins in a row and move within a point of leaders Lisnagarvey. Garvey, though, can win the title on Wednesday night should they beat Annadale.

As such, the Rovers result may have more impact at the bottom as it dropped Cookstown into the automatic relegation place behind Cork C of I on goal difference with one game to go.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.