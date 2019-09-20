Ireland seal Tri-Nations series with thrilling one-run win over Scotland

At Malahide: Ireland 186-9 (20 ovs) (K O’Brien 63, G Wilson 31, G Delaney 25; T Sole 2-26, A Neill 2-34, S Sharif 2-36), Scotland 185-6 (20 ovs) (R Berrington 76, M Cross 66no; M Adair 2-30). Ireland won by 1 run.

Ireland held their nerve and claimed victory by the slimmest of margins over Scotland to win the GS Holding T20 Tri-Series at Malahide Cricket Club on Friday.

Scottish stand-in captain Richie Berrington won the toss and chose to bowl first. Ireland’s opening pair of Gareth Delany (25 from 10 balls) and Kevin O’Brien (63 from 45 balls) got the home side off to a flyer, the pair putting on 47 in 22 balls before Delany holed out looking for his third six.

Andy Balbirnie (20 from 10 balls) and captain Gary Wilson (31 from 25 balls) continued to pile the runs on, but then a rash of wickets in the late overs stemmed the scoring rate and Ireland ended on 186 for nine from their 20 overs.

In response, Scotland lost in-form batter George Munsey early for six and Michael Leask for seven, but then Matthew Cross (66 from 55 balls) and Richie Berrington (76 from 43 balls) came together and put on a 122-run third-wicket stand. The Scots threatened to chase down the Irish score with ease until Craig Young returned to the attack and removed Berrington to a good outfield catch by Lorcan Tucker.

Further wickets fell until it came down to the final over. Shane Getkate was given the task of navigating the last six balls, Scotland needing 15 runs for victory. The first five balls went for 12 runs, leaving Craig Wallace on strike needing three to win, or two runs to tie the score and force a Super Over.

Getkate bowled full and Wallace squeezed it to point, the batters scrambled for one and then turned for a must-run second. The Irish fielders remained calm and ran Wallace out by five metres – Ireland winning the series from the last ball by one run.