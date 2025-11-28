The Early Edition podcast presents 4 stories in 10 minutes: Flag wars, Enoch Burke, rent rises, and the Irish Book Awards

A selection of our top stories today, in the time it takes to have your breakfast.

A decision has been made not to remove tricolours erected across Dublin city, over fears it could put council workers at risk. Conor Gallagher has been investigating the proliferation of Ireland flags hung on lamp posts across the country.

The manner of Enoch Burke and his family’s combative approach to protesting can be traced back through the decades, and according to Diarmaid Ferriter, is particularly similar to the catholic anti-divorce crusaders of the 1980s.

The number of people being served notice to quit their tenancies has risen again, mostly due to landlords selling up. Niamh Towey has been analysing the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.

And if you’re looking for some inspiration for your next read, you might be interested to see who won big at last night’s Irish Book Awards.