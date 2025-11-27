Watch live: GAA provincial football championship draws for 2026

The 2026 provincial football championship draws are set to take place in Croke Park today at 7pm.

The draws are being streamed on the GAA’s online channels and can be viewed at the top of this article.

In case you’re wondering, no draws are required for the Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships as the round-robin fixtures are scheduled annually on a rotating basis.

The provincial championships have the biggest impact later in the championship for teams outside the top division and who finish in the lower rungs of Division 2, or are in Division 3 or 4. Reaching a final could be the difference between playing in the All-Ireland series or the Tailteann Cup, particularly relevant for Munster without a seeding system.

The round-robin stage will be scrapped under the new format this year.

The eight winners from Round One will move into Round 2A, while the eight losers will enter Round 2B. The winners of the four Round 2A ties will advance directly to the quarter-finals. The four Round 2A losers will meet the four Round 2B winners in Round 3, serving as preliminary quarter-finals to decide the remaining quarter-finalists.

Donegal, Louth, Kerry and Galway were the four provincial winners for 2025 and will look to defend their titles.

Jim McGuinness guided Donegal from the preliminary round to win the Ulster football title but as teams drawn in the preliminary round are exempt from the opening stage for the following two years, Donegal, Derry, Monaghan and Cavan are guaranteed a quarter-final starting point for 2026. The teams in the draw for the preliminary round are Tyrone, Armagh, Down, Antrim and Fermanagh.

The four semi-finalists from this year’s Leinster Championship – Louth, Meath, Dublin and Kildare – will go straight to the quarter-final stages next season. The remaining seven counties – Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Westmeath, Longford, Carlow and Wexford – will be drawn into three first-round pairings.

The Munster championship will go ahead unseeded, despite original plans to make it so.

In Connacht, the two quarter-final pairings are already predetermined as Mayo will travel to face London on April 11th while it is Roscommon’s year to take on New York at Gaelic Park.