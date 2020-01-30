Djokovic continues relentless pace in Melbourne to see off Federer in straight sets

Serbian books his place in an eighth Australian Open final and sends Swiss packing

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Roger Federer during their men’s singles semi-final match at the Australian Open. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Roger Federer during their men’s singles semi-final match at the Australian Open. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

 

Novak Djokovic will attempt to retain his Australian Open title on Sunday after a straight-set semi-final win over injury-hit rival Roger Federer.

Federer went into the match as a big underdog after his struggles in reaching the last four and with concerns over the groin problem he picked up in his victory over Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday.

Djokovic returns a forehand. Photo: Michael Dodge/EPA
Djokovic returns a forehand. Photo: Michael Dodge/EPA

He appeared to have recovered well physically and took advantage of a shaky start from his opponent to move into a 5-2 lead but was unable to serve out the first set and ended up losing it 7-1 on a tie-break.

Federer headed straight off court for another medical timeout, this one apparently for treatment to his lower back, while Djokovic also consulted the doctor and took a pill. Federer reset well at the start of the second set but it was his serve under pressure.

He withstood that until the 10th game, when Djokovic forced a set point and took it 6-4 with a forehand flick, celebrating exuberantly as he moved to within one set of a record eighth grand slam final.

Djokovic reaches for a backhand. Photo: Roman Pilipey/EPA
Djokovic reaches for a backhand. Photo: Roman Pilipey/EPA

It now seemed a case of when not if Djokovic would clinch victory, and he broke the Federer serve again to lead 4-2 before serving out a 7-6 (1) 6-4 6-3 victory after two hours and 19 minutes.

Djokovic said: “It could have definitely gone a different way. He started really well and I was pretty nervous. I want to say respect to Roger for coming out tonight, he wasn’t at his best or even close to his best in terms of movement.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.