Women’s hockey tour of South Africa ends with loss to Germany

Dancer’s side go down 4-1 to suffer second defeat of the week at hands of world number four side

Ireland’s Ellen Curran: she got a goal back with seven minutes to go. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland’s Ellen Curran: she got a goal back with seven minutes to go. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ireland 1

Germany 4

Ireland’s tour to Stellenbosch in South Africa ended with a 4-1 loss to world number four side Germany, their second defeat of the week at the hands of the world number four side.

On a day when Ayeisha McFerran earned her 100th Irish cap, Sean Dancer tried an aggressive press for much of the tie, but the razor-sharp Germans were able to cut through to add to their 4-0 win last Saturday.

They hit the front in the 14th minute when Nike Lorenz dragged in a low corner flick, and Lena Micheel thundered in a reverse-stick shot after a long ball bounced over the Irish defence.

The third owed everything to Pauline Heinz’s tenacity as she powered her way through from the left wing, and laid off a pass for a simple Ann Schröder tip-in.

Ellen Curran got one back with seven minutes to go, gambling at the back post to slide on to Katie Mullan’s fantastic ball from the right after a top move involving Anna O’Flanagan and Emily Beatty,

Germany, though, finished off the tie with a fourth goal from Kira Horn to close out the result.

It gives Dancer plenty of food for thought after three wins over South Africa and one against the Dutch under-21s as the Olympic Games preparations continue to ramp up.

IRELAND: A McFerran, R Upton, S Barr, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan. Subs: L Tice, E Beatty, G Pinder, S Torrans, D Duke, E Curran, E Buckley.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.