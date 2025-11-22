Weekend Gaelic games previews: Final places on the line in three provinces

Saturday

Ulster SFC semi-final: Erne Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), 4.30pm, Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh

Different credentials going into this , but it’s hard to see past the Down champions. Erne Gaels looked to have settled things early against Kingscourt when a goal rampage gave them a double-digit lead, but arguably the recovery they staged after being dragged to extra-time was as impressive.

The Kelm brothers, Oisín and Ultan, have been in excellent form but the team, back-to-back Fermanagh champions under newly appointed county manager Declan Bonner, will have their work cut out against the former All-Ireland champions who disposed of Tyrone newcomers Loughmacrory in their quarter-final.

Kilcoo are masters of the close finish, which made last year’s Ulster final defeat by Errigal Ciarán particularly hard to absorb. The last day saw some impressive problem-solving as Ceilum Doherty was switched to defuse the threat of Eoin McElholm and good marksmanship from Paul Devlin. Erne’s predecessors Derrygonnelly ran into the Down side’s propellers four years ago and whereas the Fermanagh club can contest better, they’re unlikely to alter the outcome. Verdict: Kilcoo

Sunday

Leinster SHC semi-finals

St Martin’s (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm – Live TG4

Martin’s were excellent when deposing the All-Ireland champions Na Fianna two weeks ago but it’s not as if they have no room for improvement, as the Kildare champions arrive. Naas are just three seasons out of intermediate and have reached the senior semi-finals each year. They pushed the Wexford champions last year and were only finished off by a late penalty. The team features half a dozen starters from Kildare’s Joe McDonagh-winning team – it would be more but for James Burke’s cruciate injury.

Martin’s have home advantage and left nothing to chance by all but conceding the intermediate football last week. Barry O’Connor is an improving presence with last year’s hurling under his belt. It may not be comfortable but the Wexford champions know they can’t afford to let this chance of a final slip. Verdict: Kilcoo

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Clough Ballacolla (Laois), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm

Overshadowed a little by the fearful hammering Ballyhale administered in the 2021 Leinster final, this rematch comes about after the Laois champions’ feisty win over Castletown Geoghegan. The Kilkenny champions saw off Kilcormac in a fractious encounter that cost them Adrian Mullen’s involvement, potentially until the All-Ireland final should they make it. They do, however, hope to have Darragh Corcoran back. Verdict: Ballyhale

Munster SFC semi-finals

Dingle (Kerry) v St Paul’s Mungret (Limerick), Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm

If Dingle are coming into this with a historic Kerry title, Mungret’s is even more historic, as first-time winners. The Kerry champions hadn’t given up hope of getting one more spin out of Mark O’Connor before his AFL return but either way, realistically, they have too much firepower. Verdict: Dingle

St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Éire Óg (Clare), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm

Éire Óg are the remaining standard bearers for the dual club, their hurlers having overcome Loughmore a week ago. That excursion into extra time won’t improve their capacity for this with eight players involved in both panels. They are also very dependent on Clare sharpshooter Mark McInerney, who scored three-quarters of their 0-20 in the first-round win over Rathgormack. Finbarr’s have a very good centrefield and a more varied attack. Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Ulster SFC semi-final

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Newbridge (Derry), O’Neill’s Healy Park, 3.30pm – Live TG4

The perennial Monaghan champions were far too good for a disappointing Naomh Conaill in the quarters but they in turn will be frustrated that lively county defender Ryan O’Toole got himself red-carded at the end with the match long put to bed. His one-match suspension has been confirmed.

Scotstown have been re-energised by the addition of a trio of minors from the county’s All-Ireland finalists of two years ago: Max Maguire, who shot 0-7 from play the last day, Tommy Mallen and Donnchadh Connolly. Recent (2023) All-Star Conor McCarthy had to sit out the last day, but it is hoped he can return for this. Newbridge have the experience of back-to-back Derry titles and are a fast, physical team with decent scoring options and an in-form Conor McAteer. A rejuvenated Scotstown can cope. Verdict: Scotstown