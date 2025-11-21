Enoch Burke posts video critical of mainstream churches and State

In a video, Enoch Burke discussed Wilson's Hospital School, the High Court and the mainstream churches, whom he accused of promoting an LGBTQ+ agenda. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Teacher Enoch Burke, who is wanted by the Garda for committal to prison on foot of a High Court Order, returned to Wilson’s Hospital School, in Co Westmeath, earlier this week.

In a video posted on Thursday, Mr Burke discussed the school, the High Court and the mainstream churches, whom he accused of promoting an LGBTQ+ agenda.

Mr Burke said: “I have served God and this school with a good conscience for the last seven years.” But he said the High Court was now sending him to prison “for the fourth time”.

The Co Westmeath school previously dismissed Mr Burke for alleged gross misconduct and in a High Court ruling in July, he was ordered to pay legal costs to Wilson’s Hospital School in its successful High Court action against him.

On Tuesday, the High Court ordered the immediate reimprisonment of Mr Burke after Mr Justice Brian Cregan said it served no useful purpose to impose further fines on him because he had continued to breach the court orders and had not voluntarily paid a euro towards the fines.

Despite being repeatedly jailed for contempt and repeatedly being given his liberty by the courts, Mr Burke had repeatedly abused that freedom by trespassing again, the judge said.

“There is now, in my view, no longer any option left to enforce the order of the court other than to imprison Mr Burke again for contempt of court for repeated and flagrant breaches of the court order,” he said.

None of the Burke family was present in court on Tuesday.

Asked for comment, the Garda Press Office said it had received a court order but would not comment further.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on named individuals. An Garda Síochána has received a court order relating to contempt of Court by an individual. An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of ongoing operations.”