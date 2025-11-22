Funerals of two killed in Co Louth crash to take place on Saturday

A framed photograph of the victims of last weekend's car crash. The funerals of Chloe McGee and Shay Duffy are to take place on Saturday. Photograph: PA

The funerals of two victims of last weekend’s Co Louth car crash are to be held on Saturday.

Chloe McGee’s funeral Mass will take place at St Joseph’s Church in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. The 23-year-old will be laid to rest at St Joseph’s Cemetery.

A Mass for Shay Duffy (21) will take place later at Saint Patrick’s Church in Rockchapel, Upper Maghercloone.

On Friday, the funerals took place of two of the other people killed in the car crash: Alan McCluskey (23) and Dylan Commins (23).

The funeral of Mr Commins was held in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee, Co Louth. The funeral of Mr McCluskey took place in St Peter and Paul’s Church in the village of Drumconrath, Co Meath.

Chloe Hipson (21), who was from Scotland but living in Co Monaghan, was also killed.

The five were travelling together in a Volkswagen Golf on their way for a night out in Dundalk when their car collided with a Toyota Landcruiser.