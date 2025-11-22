Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.

Three people have been arrested after a vehicle entered an unauthorised area at Shannon Airport on Saturday.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at about 9.30am.

The vehicle was intercepted by security agencies on duty including An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces and the Airport Police Service.

They were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at garda stations in Co Clare.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.