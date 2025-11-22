Crime & Law

Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

Incident required response of Defence Forces and gardaí

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.
Sat Nov 22 2025 - 14:091 MIN READ

Three people have been arrested after a vehicle entered an unauthorised area at Shannon Airport on Saturday.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at about 9.30am.

The vehicle was intercepted by security agencies on duty including An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces and the Airport Police Service.

They were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at garda stations in Co Clare.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.

