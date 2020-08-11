Manchester United scrape past FC Copenhagen; GAA clubs reopen in three counties

Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against gutsy FC Copenhagen last night. Also through to the final four of the competition are Inter Milan, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 with Romelu Lukaku on target. Tonight, Wolves face Sevilla in their quarter-final, extra motivated to win for the injured Jonny Otto who sustained a serious knee injury in the previous round. That kicks off at 8pm. There was also FAI Cup action last night as underdogs Finn Harps shocked St Pat’s thanks to an early blunder. And in transfer news, Premier League champions Liverpool have completed the signing of Greek left back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

The GAA has allowed clubs within Kildare, Laois and Offaly to open for training in line with government guidelines, as released on Friday. Training will be on a non-contact basis and in groups of no more than 15 people. In an interview with Sean Moran, Kildare chairman Mick Gorman calls on the government to remember the importance of sport: “I think recognition is due for the part that sport plays in community life in difficult times, keeping spirits up and protecting mental health. Usually it’s the first thing shut down but the benefits and what it does for the community should always be kept in mind.”