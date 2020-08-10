GAA permits clubs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to reopen

The GAA has allowed clubs within Kildare, Laois and Offaly to open for training in line with government guidelines, as released on Friday.

Although the restrictions – the first to be introduced on a regionalised basis – allow counties to train on a non-contact basis with no more than 15 present, the GAA had also last Friday, in a joint statement with the women’s football and camogie authorities, imposed a total lockdown pending review.

On Monday evening however, after consultation with the three counties and the GAA Covid Advisory Group, clubs in the affected counties were given the go-ahead to return to activity in accordance with the published guidelines.

A communiqué to Kildare, Laois and Offaly paid tribute to the work of the counties during the pandemic.

“The Covid Advisory Group are satisfied that to date the incidence of reported positive Covid cases among those participating in Gaelic Games in Laois, Offaly and Kildare is miniscule, and no higher or lower than the general incidence among GAA clubs nationwide.

“This is testament to the work of our clubs and members in those Counties in adhering to the Safe Return guidelines and our membership should be very proud of what it has achieved in this context to date.

“It is the view of the group that Gaelic games members and clubs in those Counties should continue to follow the Government guidelines as laid out. In that context, it has been agreed that while the current restrictions remain in place:

- Outdoor GAA facilities can re-open

- No games are permitted involving clubs from these Counties

- Training may continue, but should be on a non-contact basis and in groups of no more than 15 people

- The control measures outlined in the GAA’s Return to Play document – and in particular the completion of Health Questionnaires before every training session – should continue to be adhered to

- Indoor meetings should involve no more than 6 people, from no more than three households, and should adhere to the guidelines outlined previously by the GAA’s Health and Safety Committee, including the need for 2m social distancing

- Government travel restrictions should be adhered to.”