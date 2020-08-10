Liverpool sign left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos

The 24-year-old Greece international has moved to Anfield on a five-year contract

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiacos during a Europa League match against Wolves in Wolverhampton on August 6th. Photograph: EPA/Peter Powell

Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiacos during a Europa League match against Wolves in Wolverhampton on August 6th. Photograph: EPA/Peter Powell

 

Premier League champions Liverpool have completed the signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos for a fee of £11.75million.

The 24-year-old Greece international has moved to Anfield on a five-year contract.

Tsimikas, who featured against Wolves in the Europa League last week, will provide much-needed competition for Andy Robertson on Merseyside.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [it is] the biggest club in the world,” he told the club’s website.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV, and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league. [I want] to achieve [our] goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League. ”

Tsimikas, capped three times by his country and known to have watched videos of Robertson in an attempt to improve his game, becomes Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.

He made 86 appearances for Olympiacos in all competitions, and has also had loan spells with Danish club Esbjerg and Dutch team Willem II.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.

“He has showed already at a young age he can experience football in a different country and do well – and he has been a big part of the success Olympiacos has had to win their title this season and in their European campaigns.”

Nice and Napoli were close to signing Tsimikas, but Liverpool had established a long-term relationship with his agent – as far back as August 2018 when he played in a Europa League qualifier at Burnley – and in January 2020 identified him as a viable left-back option.

Leicester and Sevilla, among other clubs, tried to join the race when Liverpool’s interest became public .but the player had already made a commitment to Merseyside.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.