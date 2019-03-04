Liverpool held in Merseyside derby; Double bronze for Ireland in Glasgow

Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his team’s draw with Everton. Photograph: EPA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his team’s draw with Everton. Photograph: EPA

 

After the weekend’s Premier League results, Manchester City are now outright leaders by a point. Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Everton in yesterday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park means they are now in second place with nine matches remaining for each side. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why VAR could further undermine soccer’s integrity (Subscriber Only): “Incompetence was always the great alibi of referees and one unintended consequence of VAR is to take that away. Bad calls that used to be explained as mistakes will now be interpreted as corruption, and football’s integrity, already a joke to many, will become harder to believe in than ever.”

Ciara Mageean and Mark English made it a double bronze for Ireland at the European Indoor Championships at Glasgow. Mageean won bronze over 1,500 metres after a properly frantic finish, only passed for silver in the closing strides when the super-fast finishing Sofia Ennaoui from Poland came back her to snatch second. While English found himself swimming in a sea of lactic, holding on, hanging in, digging deep, to win bronze over 800m. He’s now won a medal in every championship final he’s run.

The CCCC will meet this afternoon to refix the Division One league hurling matches that fell victim to the torrential rain that swept across the south and east of the country on Sunday. While three of the four quarter-finals will likely be pushed back a week. In Division One of the football league, Kerry scored seven of the last eight points in Killarney to beat Monaghan and make it five league wins from five. While Dublin were five point winners over a battling Roscommon team, despite trailing early in the second half at Dr Hyde Park.

Meanwhile a refreshed James Ryan is rested and ready for Ireland’s penultimate Six Nations match with France this weekend. Last Sunday’s win in Rome was only the fourth of Ireland’s last 16 games which the 22-year-old lock has missed - “I’m probably a bad watcher. It’s not easy, you kind of hate being on the sideline watching. You feel kind of helpless.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.