Everton and Liverpool play out stalemate as Man City stay top

Marco Silva’s Toffees well worth their point on a grim afternoon at Goodison Park

Andy Hunter at Goodison Park

Seamus Coleman challenges Adam Lallana during Everton’s goalless draw with Liverpoo. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Seamus Coleman challenges Adam Lallana during Everton’s goalless draw with Liverpoo. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

 

Everton 0 Liverpool 0

On a local level the 233rd Merseyside derby brought solace for Liverpool as their unbeaten run against Everton extended to a record 17 matches and closer to the nine-year anniversary of their last defeat. But Liverpool are not competing on a local level this season, not with the prize of the Premier League title on the horizon. By those rarefied standards this was a worrying visit to Goodison Park for Jurgen Klopp and company.

Liverpool slipped a point behind Manchester City in their quest for the title as they were held to a forgettable goalless draw by Marco Silva’s team. Klopp beat the Liver bird on his chest in front of the away supporters after the final whistle, as is customary from the Liverpool manager following an encouraging result, but there was no disputing who departed Goodison the happier. Everton’s arduous wait for the scalp of their local rivals goes on yet the potential damage inflicted on Liverpool’s domestic aspiration, with this their fourth draw in six league games, offered them ample compensation.

Everton were certainly up for the 200th league edition of the most played derby in English football, crowd and players. Goodison was a febrile old place in the build-up to kick off as it produced its finest atmosphere of the season for a fixture that offered Silva’s side opportunity to connect with an exasperated fanbase. Tony Bellew, the former world champion boxer and vocal Evertonian, said a few prayers when the game began and within seconds a pumped-up Seamus Coleman clattered into Divock Origi, Liverpool’s 96th minute hero when the rivals met in December. Theo Walcott of all people collected the first booking for a foul on the same player after merely seven minutes.

Liverpool needed time to find their rhythm in the face of a quick and aggressive Everton display. Virgil van Dijk intercepted a low cross from Gylfi Sigurdsson that was destined for Walcott after hesitation in the visiting defence. Dominic Calvert-Lewin refused to be intimidated by the power and height in Liverpool’s central defence and worked ferociously across the front line, though was too often left isolated when Jordan Pickford pinged wasteful clearances in the young Everton striker’s direction.

The England goalkeeper’s distribution was erratic at best, with feet and hands, but his shot-stopping could not be faulted when Liverpool created the only clear chance of a chaotic first half. Everton’s shape was ragged at times and the space between their central defenders and midfielders would have been manna from heaven for Roberto Firmino. Unfortunately for Klopp his influential Brazilian was only fit enough for the bench having injured an ankle at Manchester United last Sunday.

A mistake by Morgan Schneiderlin presented Liverpool with their first opening. His failure to control a short pass in the centre circle enabled Fabinho to release Mohamed Salah through on goal with a perfectly weighted first time pass. Salah sprinted in from the right, Pickford stood his ground and made a fine stop as the Egypt international shot to his right. Coleman threw himself in the way of Jordan Henderson’s shot from the rebound and Everton escaped.

The Republic of Ireland captain was alert to stop Salah latching onto a superb ball over the Everton defence by Henderson as Liverpool, with their breathtaking speed and numbers on the break, carried the greater threat. An end product, a touch of composure and quality on the ball was lacking in both teams, however. This was another in the lengthy list of Merseyside derbies that resembled a scrap more than a spectacle.

Kurt Zoma tangles with Divock Origi during Everton’s stalemate with Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA
Kurt Zoma tangles with Divock Origi during Everton’s stalemate with Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Alisson was forced into his first save of the game early in an improved second half when Calvert-Lewin met Lucas Digne’s corner with a glancing header. Pickford, his clearances sailing out of play or onto a Liverpool player’s head with astonishing regularity, then saved comfortably from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

Salah was given another clear run at Pickford’s goal when Joel Matip ghosted beyond Schneiderlin and put the forward through via a deflection off Kurt Zouma. Liverpool’s leading marksman seemed poised to convert, shaping to shoot inside the far corner, when Michael Keane launched himself into an excellent and vital interception. Another last-ditched tackle, this time from Digne, denied Fabinho as the Brazilian midfielder was about to bury a van Dijk header across goal at close range.

With Firmino and James Milner entering the fray courtesy of a double substitution by Klopp, who withdrew the subdued Georginio Wijnaldum and Origi respectively, the visitors had several openings to punish Everton on the counter-attack late on but failed to capitalise. Matip should have at least tested Pickford when meeting Alexander-Arnold’s corner with a free header but steered a poor effort wide. Van Dijk was also unable to connect cleanly with a header when free inside the Everton six-yard box.

The hosts had their glimmers of opportunity too in a far more open second half with Richarlison improving their approach down the right. Bernard was millimetres away from connecting with the Brazilian substitutes’ low cross and was also foiled by a fine van Dijk tackle as he sought to weave his way into the Liverpool area. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.