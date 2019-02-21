Old Alexandra need to step up a gear as Muckross come calling

With the Irish senior squad taking part in a training camp over the weekend there is just one Hockey League game scheduled, Old Alexandra hosting Muckross on Sunday.

While Alexandra are third from bottom of the table they are only five points off the top four, so a victory over the bottom side, who they beat 5-1 back in October, would give them a shot at Champions Trophy qualification.

However, they have not picked up a win since early November, losing four and drawing one of their last five games, so they will need a marked improvement in form to get themselves back into contention.

Meanwhile, Railway Union’s seconds continue their quest for an Irish Junior Cup three-in-a-row when they take on Pembroke Wanderers in the quarter-finals on Saturday. UCD meet Cork Harlequins at Belfield, Loreto host Lisnagarvey, and Alexandra play Pegasus in the round’s other ties.