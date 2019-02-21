Old Alexandra need to step up a gear as Muckross come calling

Railway Union’s seconds continue their quest for an Irish Junior Cup three-in-a-row as they take on Pembroke Wanderers

While Alexandra are third from the bottom of the table they are only five points off the top four

While Alexandra are third from the bottom of the table they are only five points off the top four

 

With the Irish senior squad taking part in a training camp over the weekend there is just one Hockey League game scheduled, Old Alexandra hosting Muckross on Sunday.

While Alexandra are third from bottom of the table they are only five points off the top four, so a victory over the bottom side, who they beat 5-1 back in October, would give them a shot at Champions Trophy qualification.

However, they have not picked up a win since early November, losing four and drawing one of their last five games, so they will need a marked improvement in form to get themselves back into contention.

Meanwhile, Railway Union’s seconds continue their quest for an Irish Junior Cup three-in-a-row when they take on Pembroke Wanderers in the quarter-finals on Saturday. UCD meet Cork Harlequins at Belfield, Loreto host Lisnagarvey, and Alexandra play Pegasus in the round’s other ties.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.