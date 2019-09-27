For the first time so far in this Rugby World Cup there are no matches today, but this time tomorrow morning Ireland will be out on the field to take on Japan. Here’s your all you need to know guide about Ireland’s second match of the pool. Gerry Thornley writes that Ireland need to neutralise a Japan side swinging from the hip: “It’s going to be some occasions, but in their pack, particularly, and also throughout a strong matchday squad, Ireland do have the ability to control enough of this game, and take a firm grip on this pool.” Jack Carty starts at outhalf, and he is keen to put his own stamp on Ireland’s No 10 shirt.

In his column this morning, Liam Toland argues the underdogs should reap the reward their pressure deserves. He asks, how often do we see ‘lessor’ teams fail to get key decisions against the stronger sides? “For the remainder of Pool A Ireland are that stronger side where Japan, Russia and Samoa should receive justly earned rewards for Ireland’s fatigue under pressure. Against South Africa, we may need the same!” Elsewhere summer signings Jack McGrath, Sam Carter and Matt Faddes will all earn their first Ulster caps in tonight’s Pro14 opener versus Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium. Read John O’Sullivan’s preview here.