Byrne taking it all in his stride as Rovers aim to make final cut

The long, long wait goes on for Shamrock Rovers but Jack Byrne says he and the rest of the current team are unaffected by the sense amongst supporters that the club is overdue another FAI Cup success.

There is inevitably pressure, though, on Stephen Bradley and all of his players to ensure that this season’s last chance of some silverware is not ended at Dalymount Park by the club’s fiercest rivals.

Bohemians go into the game missing Darragh Leahy and Dinny Corcoran while Andre Wright (ankle), Keith Buckley (hamstring), Conor Levingston (groin) and Danny Mandroiu (hip) are all considered major doubts.

Rovers are well fixed by comparison, despite Joey O’Brien being set to miss out again with the foot injury that has kept him absent through the past few games, and they will be encouraged by having ended their dismal run of seven defeats and a draw against Keith Long’s side by beating them 1-0 when the two sides last met at the end of last month.

Byrne believes that by playing some good football and finishing second in the league, the team has already shown progress this year and the 23-year-old is reluctant to see this semi-final as in any way season-defining although he acknowledges the club ultimately aspires to more.

“It’s been a good season for the club but we can make it a great season if we win on Friday,” said the midfielder at Wednesday’s launch of the EA Sports SSE Airtricity League Fifa 20 Club Packs.

“We need to play well, first and foremost, and then let the result take care of itself. If we don’t win the game but play the way we play then at least we can look at ourselves in the mirror and say this is what we’re all about.”

Compelling affairs

A large part of what the club is supposed to be all about, of course, is winning trophies and cup success number 25 after a gap of 32 years would go a good way toward lifting the gloom on that front. Byrne, though, maintains that the visitors need to take it all one game at a time.

“We should treat it as an opportunity to get to a cup final,” he says. “That’s basically what it is.”

The recent league games between these two have been compelling affairs for the most part even when the intensity of it all has contributed to the football not always being of the highest quality. But Byrne says he is happy to be a part of the occasion and content to bide his time in the hope of having a major hand in turning fortunes Rovers’ way.

“You do what the game demands at different times and try and figure it out as the game’s going on. I think we all know what it’s going to be like: it’s going to be a very tough game, it’s in Dalymount, they’re going to have all their fans well up for it and so will we. It’s going to be a hostile atmosphere but we’re looking forward to it.

Fixtures (7.45) FAI Cup semi-final: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers (live on RTÉ 2). SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Derry City v Cork City.