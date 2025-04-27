Alexandra and Elks through to Champions Trophy semi-finals

Old Alexandra and Ulster Elks will join Loreto and Railway Union in next weekend’s Champions Trophy semi-finals in Banbridge after they came through their quarter-finals on Saturday – in wildly contrasting styles. Alexandra eased past Catholic Institute in Rosbrien, beating them 6-0, while Elks needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Pegasus.

There was only a single score in the opening 40 minutes of Alexandra’s victory, but they went to town thereafter as the Limerick side pushed for an equaliser. It was a decidedly tighter affair at Havelock Park, Pegasus leading by a goal with six minutes to go – then Jessica McMaster levelled for Elks, Erin Pim restored the lead for Pegasus, before Lucy Craig’s last-gasp equaliser.

Elks’ shoot-out win puts them through to a semi-final against defending champions Railway while Alexandra will take on Loreto, last season’s beaten finalists, both games taking place on Saturday. The final will be held the following day.

Meanwhile, Portadown and Queen’s both secured promotion to the top flight of the Hockey League with wins over Corinthian and Monkstown, respectively, on Saturday. A 10th-minute goal from Emily Adamson proved enough for Portadown in their first EHYL2 season, but Queen’s had to come from two goals down against Monkstown before beating them in a shoot-out. They will replace UCC and Ards in Division One.

Champions Trophy – quarter-finals: Catholic Institute 0, Old Alexandra 6 (E Doyle, S Byrne, I Dunlop, A Russell, J McGrane, A Heatherington); Ulster Elks 2 (J McMaster, L Craig), Pegasus 2 (L McKee, E Pim). Elks won in a penalty shoot-out. EYHL2 – playoff semi-finals: Portadown 1 (E Adamson), Corinthian 0; Queen’s 2 (K Kimber, Z Wilson), Monkstown 2 (I Kealy, O Brady). Queen’s won in a penalty shoot-out.