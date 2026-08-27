Ireland beat South Africa to finish 13th at Hockey World Cup

A goal from Michelle Carey gave Ireland a winning end to their World Cup campaign in the Netherlands.

The 1-0 victory over South Africa gave them a 13th-place finish, with Carey’s score coming a minute from the end of the opening quarter when she turned home a cross from her twin sister Niamh.

It proved to be a disappointing tournament for Ireland, who had targeted a top-eight finish, marking their second-lowest result from six World Cup appearances.

Dropping from 12th to 14th in the world rankings, the squad will continue to feel the repercussions next year, when they will be unseeded in the European Championships in London.

The Ireland men’s team complete their campaign against New Zealand on Friday afternoon, playing in the ninth-place playoff, with Mark Tumilty’s side already guaranteed their highest ever finish at a World Cup.