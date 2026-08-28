Ireland finish 10th at World Cup after New Zealand defeat

Greg Williams in action for Ireland against New Zealand in the World Cup ninth-place playoff on Friday. Photograph: Bart Scheulderman/Inpho

Ireland achieved their highest World Cup finish despite their campaign coming to an end with a 6-3 defeat to New Zealand on Friday.

The loss left Ireland 10th overall in the tournament, their best result from four World Cup outings.

The game began with a blizzard of New Zealand goals, Ireland finding themselves 4-0 down after just 26 minutes. However, two goals in the space of 60 seconds in the third quarter gave them some hope of a comeback, Greg Williams and Lee Cole’s penalty stroke making it 4-2.

But it ultimately wasn’t to be. New Zealand pushed it out to 6-2 in the final quarter before Jeremy Duncan’s consolation score at the death.

On Thursday, the Ireland women’s team beat South Africa to finish 13th in the women’s World Cup.