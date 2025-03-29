Hockey League title race going down to the wire

Irish captain Sarah Hawkshaw, who helped keep Railway Union's EY Hockey League title challenge alive by scoring twice for them on Saturday. Photograph: INPHO/Frank Uijlenbroek

The EY Hockey League title race looks to be heading for the wire after both defending champions Loreto and their pursuers Railway Union won their games on Saturday.

Loreto stay two points clear at the top of the table with two games to play, while Railway have just one to go.

A third-quarter Yasmin Pratt goal gave Loreto the points against Catholic Institute at Beaufort, while Railway extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with an impressive 5-1 win away to Pegasus. First-half goals from Irish captain Sarah Hawkshaw (2) and Niamh Gowing sent them on their way, before a double from Olivia Mullan completed the scoring.

At the other of the table, UCC’s relegation was confirmed by their 2-1 loss to Pembroke Wanderers, and Ards are favourites to join them after they were beaten 2-0 by UCD. That leaves them six points adrift of third-from-bottom Pembroke with two games to play.

READ MORE

Institute and Ulster Elks are assured of their places in the Champions Trophy play-offs, Old Alexandra are nearly there, leaving Pegasus, UCD and long-shots Pembroke battling it out for the last slot.

Hockey League – Division One: Loreto 1 (Y Pratt), Catholic Institute 0; Ards 0, UCD 2; Pembroke Wanderers 2, UCC 1; Pegasus 1 (A Speers), Railway Union 5 (S Hawkshaw 2, N Gowing, O Mullan 2); Old Alexandra 0, Ulster Elks 0 – Alexandra won a bonus point in the shoot-out.