Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, February 10th – 16th

 

MONDAY (Feb 10th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
2pm Belvedere College v Castleknock College

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9.30pm
Highlights Weekend action

TUESDAY (Feb 11th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.55am
3rd ODI New Zealand v India

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
3pm Gonzaga College v St Michael’s College

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7.45pm Barnsley v Birmingham City
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
7.45pm Brentford v Leeds Utd
7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic
7.45pm Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
7.45pm SP: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

WEDNESDAY (Feb 12th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
3pm Kilkenny College v Newbridge College

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30pm
1st T20 South Africa v England

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
7.45pm SP: Kilmarnock v Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm Coppa Italia: Inter Milan v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
7.45pm Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday
8pm Reading v West Bromwich Albion
8pm Stoke City v Preston North End

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Millwall v Fulham

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
Championship
7.45pm Bristol City v Derby County

THURSDAY (Feb 13th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Denver Lakers @ Nuggets

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-4.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
3pm Clongowes Wood College v St Gerard’s School

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
7.45pm SL: Wigan Warriors v Toronto Wolfpack

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Riviera CC Genesis Open

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Nottingham Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm Coppa Italia: AC Milan v Juventus

FRIDAY (Feb 14th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Boston Clippers @ Celtics

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6am
6.05am SR: Blues v Crusaders
8.15am Melbourne Rebels v Waratahs

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30pm
2nd T20 South Africa v England

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7pm
7.35pm Pro14: Munster v Southern Kings

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7pm
eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
7.35pm Pro14: Glasgow v Zebre

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Gloucester v Exeter

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
7.45pm SL: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Hull City v Swansea City

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
LA Genesis Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
8pm PL: Wolves v Leicester City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
7.45pm Ligue 1: Monaco v Montpellier

RUGBY TG4, 11.05pm-0.05am
Highlights Pro14: Munster v Southern Kings

SATURDAY (Feb 15th)

BOXING Premier Sports 2 from 1am
Anaheim Ryan Garcia v Francisco Fonseca

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 3.40am
3.45am SR: Sunwolves v Chiefs

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 6am
6.05am SR: Hurricanes v Sharks
8.15am Brumbies v Highlanders

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-12.30pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
12.30pm PL: Southampton v Burnley

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm West Brom v Nottingham Forest

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Semi-finals

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1pm
1.05pm SR: Lions v Stormers

ATHLETICS BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm
Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm
Ascot Including the Betfair Ascot Steeple Chase

SOCCER RTE 2 from 1.30pm
2pm AL: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2pm
FreeSports from 2.30pm
2.30pm Pro14: Leinster v Cheetahs

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.45pm
eir Sport 2 from 2.55pm
3pm Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh
5.15pm Ospreys v Ulster
7.35pm Dragons v Benetton

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm
3pm EP: Leicester v Wasps

GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.45pm
5pm HL: Carlow v Dublin
7pm HL: Limerick v Waterford

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Norwich City v Liverpool

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5pm
5pm Serie A: Bologna v Genoa

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Fortuna Dusseldorf v Gladbach

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
LA Genesis Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Northern Ireland League Cup Final
7.30pm Coleraine v Crusaders

RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
7.35pm Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff

RUGBY TG4, 9.45pm-10.45pm
Highlights Pro14

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.05pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 16th)

UFC BT Sport 2 from 1am
Rio Rancho Corey Anderson v Jan Blachowicz

BOXING BoxNation from 1am
Nashville Caleb Plant v Vincent Feigenbutz

SOCCER FreeSports from 10.55am
11am La Liga: Sevilla v Espanyol

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Udinese v Verona
2pm Juventus v Brescia
5pm Cagliari v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Noon SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from noon
3rd T20 South Africa v England

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Final

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
4.30pm Arsenal v Newcastle Utd

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
2pm HL: Galway v Tipperary
Deferred HL: Wexford v Kilkenny
Deferred HL: Clare v Laois

SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Parma

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
2pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Strasbourg
4pm Reims v Rennes

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Cologne v Bayern Munich
5pm Mainz v Schalke

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
3pm EP: Northampton v Bristol

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4pm
4.30pm SP: Kilmarnock v Hibernian

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Pacific Palisades Genesis Open

SOCCER FreeSports from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Lazio v Inter Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lille v Marseille

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights League Sunday

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Chicago All Star Game

