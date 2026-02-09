Buckingham Palace ‘ready to support’ police investigation of former prince Andrew

The palace has not so far been approached by police over the claims which relate to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s time as a UK special representative. Photograph: David Mariuz/EPA

Britain’s King Charles has made clear his “profound concern” at allegations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct, with Buckingham Palace saying it will “stand ready to support” the police if approached over the claims.

Thames Valley Police in England has confirmed it is assessing suggestions that the king’s brother shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The reignited crisis which has engulfed both the monarchy and Westminster has shown little sign of abating since the US authorities’ recent dump of millions of documents associated with the paedophile financier Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

The palace has not so far been approached by Thames Valley Police over the claims which relate to the former prince’s time as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment.

Prince William and princess Catherine meanwhile publicly addressed the Epstein scandal for the first time on Monday, with Kensington Palace saying they were “deeply concerned” at the “continued revelations” and that their thoughts “remain focused on the victims”.

The comment from Buckingham Palace came after the king was heckled for the second time in a week about Mountbatten-Windsor.

He arrived at Clitheroe train station on Monday to greet members of the public when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”

The rest of the crowd booed after the question was asked.

Just hours later, the Thames Valley force confirmed it was assessing claims that Andrew shared confidential reports with Epstein.

In 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth stripped her son Mountbatten-Windsor of his honorary military roles and he gave up using his HRH style, in a dramatic fallout from the civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre, who died last year from suicide.

Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Mountbatten-Windsor, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17, and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor paid millions to settle the civil sex case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her. – PA