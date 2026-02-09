Michelin Guide live: prestigious restaurant awards ceremony comes to Dublin

Hello, and welcome to our coverage of a very exciting evening in the culinary calendar for Ireland and Britain: the first time the Michelin Guide ceremony has been held on Irish soil. It’s a shame the weather couldn’t have been kinder to the hundreds of influential chefs, restaurateurs and gourmets in town for the starry event in Convention Centre Dublin, but hopefully some afternoon cocktails will have helped them to forget the grey skies and chill by now.

Very soon, we will learn which restaurants are being recognised with the highest honours in the 2026 Guide, seen by many as the ultimate culinary bible. Will there be any new Michelin stars for the Irish spots this year? And will an Irish restaurant finally manage to snag three stars? All will be revealed after proceedings kick off at 6pm in Dublin and on Michelin’s livestream. We can’t offer you an amuse-bouche while you wait, but we’ll do our best to keep you entertained in other ways.

Our Michelin man and woman in the room (hopefully not in costume) at the Convention Centre this evening are Conor Pope and Niamh Browne, who will update us on important matters as as the event progresses.

Ironically, things are less plentiful on the food front, says Conor Pope in this dispatch: “The bells are ringing for the start of the ceremony now and men in suits are herding people into the auditorium. And not so much as a morsel of finger food to be had.”

While we wait for the exciting part of the evening to begin, those more familiar with Michelin tyres than Michelin restaurants might like to know the two are intrinsically linked. Michelin tyres date from 1889, when brothers Edouard and Andre Michelin founded their eponymous company. At this stage, cars were still a novelty and cautious French consumers needed some persuasion to take to the road. To help them along and encourage more tyre sales, the brothers came up with the idea of a free traveller guide containing maps and other practical information on where fuel or repair stops might be available and, crucially, where they might be able to take a break.

Ireland was included in 1911. Anonymous inspectors followed after the 1920s, with the first stars being awarded in 1926. The hierarchy of stars – one, two or three – did not come until 1931, while the “Great Britain and Ireland” guide as we know it today has been in place since 1974.

The Michelin Guide has a whole now rates more than 30,000 establishments across three continents and has sold more than 30 million copies.

Which restaurants might gain stars later?

Again, Corinna Hardgrave is probably the best-placed in Ireland to make predictions on what Michelin might reveal this evening, as she showed in this article at the weekend. The consensus for Irish three-star potential seems to point mostly to the aforementioned Liath and Dede, and to Chapter One, led by Mickael Viljanen. Just because they might deserve it though, does not mean it will happen.

Mickael Viljanen of Chapter One. Photograph: Alan Betson

But how about new entrants to the star section of the guide? These could be brand new restaurants or spots that have, in the eyes of Michelin, upped their game since this time last year. Corinna has her eyes on The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey in Galway, and the chatter does certainly seem to be chugging down that (train) track. In fact, our review of this restaurant in two repurposed and storied Orient Express carriages may even have coincided with a Michelin inspector’s visit. A seven-course tasting menu from Greek head chef Angelo Vagiotis costs €150 per person before wine. And, for the record, the two carriages are named Leona and Linda, one of which was used in Winston Churchill’s funeral cortege in 1965,

The Pullman

Our critic is also keen on Forest Avenue and Comet, both in Dublin, and Thyme in Athlone, but the whole business is so veiled in secrecy that it’s impossible to make firm predictions.

Remember, it’s possible for a restaurant to lose a star too, either by consciously moving away from that level or because circumstances change. When this happens, it only emerges after the ceremony, rather than being announced.

Corinna Hardgrave gained a superb insight into what’s involved in winning, holding and gaining extra stars when she spoke to chefs including Damien Grey of and Ahmet Dede from Dede, both of whose restaurants hold two stars at the moment and would be viewed as viable contenders for three. Moving from one star to two was “a massive difference”, said Grey, describing it as “delivering your identity every day”. Dede had similar thoughts, describing the two-star experience as creating “a distinct cuisine that is native and original”.

Damien Grey in Liath, which holds two Michelin stars. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Hopefully, this time tomorrow, we’ll have insights from an Irish chef on what it’s like to move from two stars to three stars. We won’t be placing any bets, however.

There has certainly been a Michelin buzz in Dublin this weekend, albeit not one led by State agencies. Informal Chef Sessions pop-ups have been taking place across the city in recent days, featuring top chefs including Irish Times columnist Mark Moriarty, Rob Krawcyzyk from one-star Restaurant Chestnut in west Cork and Cúán Greene from hotly anticipated Ómós.

And as the city teems with culinary royalty visiting from Britain and elsewhere, chefs’ association Euro-toques has been offering tours of top Irish producers such as Garryhinch Mushrooms and Coole Farm via its Producer Sessions.

But we have not seen much in the way of State-led efforts to capitalise on this important moment for Irish food. Our restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave late last year wrote incisively about Michelin promotional opportunities missed by officialdom – too late now?

Before we get too excited about what’s to come this evening, our first course can be a reminder of where we stand, Michelin-wise, at the moment. As of now, the guide features 115 restaurants in the Republic and 18 in the North, but only some of these hold stars (23) or bib gourmands (30, after five new Bibs were awarded last week). Just five restaurants on the island have two stars (Chapter One, Liath and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin and Dede and Terre in Co Cork). None have the highest accolade of three stars, something that could change over the next couple of hours, if the stars, er, align.

Michelin does not feel the need to give much away on this (or any issue), but it does tell us that one star means mean “a very good restaurant in its category”. As Corinna Hardgrave noted recently, the word “category” here is important – it does not have to be a fine-dining room as long as it’s consistent with good ingredients, sound technique and clear flavours”.

Two stars will be awarded for “excellent cooking, worth a detour”, while three will mean “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”.

Bib Gourmand restaurants offer “excellent value for the quality of their cooking”. This is the category least shrouded in mystery this evening, with Michelin having already named its five new Irish Bibs for 2026.

At a glance: all of Ireland’s Michelin-starred restaurants

Two stars

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin Liath, Blackrock, Co Dublin Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin Dede, Baltimore, Co Cork Terre, Castlemartyr, Co Cork

One star