Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, April 1st – 7th

 

MONDAY (April 1st)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.25am-11am, noon-4.30pm
Beijing China Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Arsenal v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action

TUESDAY (April 2nd)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.25am-11.30am, noon-4.30pm
Beijing China Open

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Serie A: AC Milan v Udinese
(8.00) Serie A: Cagliari v Juventus

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Wolverhampton v Manchester Utd

SOCCER ITV4 from 8.15pm
(8.30) La Liga: Villarreal v Barcelona

WEDNESDAY (April 3rd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Oklahoma Lakers @ Thunder

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-11am, noon-4.30pm
Beijing China Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4pm
One-day classic Dwars door Vlaanderen (Belgium)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Serie A: Empoli v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Manchester City v Cardiff City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: St Mirren v Celtic

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8.25pm
(8.30) La Liga: Valencia v Real Madrid

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (April 4th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Miami Celtics @ Heat

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-11am, noon-5pm
Beijing China Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm
UTV, 2pm-5pm
Aintree Including the Foxhunter’s Steeple Chase

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm, midnight-2am
California LPGA: ANA Inspiration

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 6.25pm
(6.30) La Liga: Sevilla v Alaves
(8.30) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Real Betis

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Belfast Premier League

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight
San Antonio Texas Open

FRIDAY (April 5th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2am
Hong Kong World Sevens Series

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30am
LA Warriors @ Lakers

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-11am, noon-5pm
Beijing China Open Quarter-finals

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.30am
(7.35) SR: Highlanders v Hurricanes
(10.00) SR: Reds v Stormers

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm
UTV, 2pm-5pm
Aintree Including the Melling Steeple Chase

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm, midnight-2am
Rancho Mirage LPGA: ANA Inspiration

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.05pm
(6.10) SR: Lions v Sharks

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale v Harlequins

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Southampton v Liverpool

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER BBC Four from 7pm
(7.15) Women: England v Canada

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Marseille

SOCCER ESPN from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Mainz v Freiburg

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) AL: Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) IP: Ballymena Utd v Linfield

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Premier Sports from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Munster v Cardiff

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight
San Antonio Texas Open

SATURDAY (April 6th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Indiana Celtics @ Pacers

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.50am
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Series

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 5.10am
(5.15) SR: Crusaders v Brumbies
(7.35) SR: Blues v Waratahs
(9.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Sunwolves

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9.30am, 11.30am-4pm
Beijing China Open Semi-finals

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm
(12.00) La Liga: Girona v Espanyol

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Hearts v Hibernian

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Bath v Bristol
(4.30) EP: Leicester v Exeter

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Toulon v Toulouse

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 2pm-6.15pm
UTV, 2pm-6.15pm
Aintree Including the Grand National

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Bulls v Los Jaguares

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.45pm
(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan

RUGBY Premier Sports from 4.25pm
(4.30) Pro14: Cheetahs v Ospreys
(6.45) Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh

RUGBY TG4 from 5pm
eir Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) Pro14: Zebre v Connacht
(7.45) Pro14: Leinster v Benetton

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v St Helens

SOCCER BBC 1 from 5.10pm
(5.30) FA Cup: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER ITV4 from 5.15pm
(5.30) La Liga: Rayo Vallecano v Valencia

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
San Antonio Texas Open

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6.55pm
(7.00) Ligue 1: Guingamp v Monaco

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) MLS: DC United v Los Angeles FC

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Milwaukee Nets @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Mission Hills CC LPGA: ANA Inspiration

SUNDAY (April 7th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 0.50am
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Series

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9.10am
Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-4pm
Beijing China Open Final

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.15am-4.30pm
Tour of Flanders Antwerp to Oudenaarde

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Motherwell v Rangers

ROWING BBC 1, 1.20pm-4pm
Boat Races Oxford v Cambridge

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
(2.05) PL: Everton v Arsenal

SOCCER ESPN from 2.25pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Augsburg v Hoffenheim
(5.00) Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Gloucester

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.55pm
(3.00) Pro14: Southern Kings v Dragons

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) FA Cup: Watford v Wolves

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Atlanta
(7.30) Serie A: Napoli v Genoa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
San Antonio Texas Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA Final from Charleston

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Strasbourg

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8pm
(8.00) MLS: FC Cincinnati v Sporting Kansas City

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.15pm
Minnesota Thunder @ Timberwolves

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 10.30pm-1am
WTA Final from Monterrey, Mexico

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
Rancho Mirage LPGA: ANA Inspiration

