Shane Lowry signs deal with Consello

Consello, the advisory firm led by Declan Kelly has signed a new partnership with golfer Shane Lowry.

Under the deal, Offaly native will serve as a Consello Ambassador, with the company logo appearing on his golf clothes throughout the PGA and DP World Tour season and at related appearances.

Mr Kelly said Mr Lowry “represents the very best of his sport, and his values align naturally with those of our firm. We are proud to partner with him and look forward to supporting him in the years ahead.”

Mr Lowry said he was “proud to be associated” the firm.

Last year, Mr Lowry set up his own management company after a 15-year long association with Horizon Sports Management.

He came to international prominence in 2009 with his victory at the Irish Open as a 22-year-old amateur and later cemented his place among the game’s elite with his win at The Open Championship.

Alongside its sports and entertainment practice, Consello offers advisory services across corporate strategy, M&A, management consulting, and talent.

Lowry and Kelly are understood to be close friends for many years.

Consello, which was founded just under four years ago by Kelly, has grown to today to have offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.