The force is strong with Luke Littler even if wins risk making him Darth Vader of darts

One measure of Luke Littler's excellence is how quickly he has turned from teenage sensation to villain for some people. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

It’s really only when the winning dart is thrown in the World Championship final that you know the festive season is done and dusted, so it’s time to put away the Quality Street, After Eights and humbugs and stop binge-watching The Deadliest Catch.

All you could hope is that Sig Hansen, captain of the Northwestern, wasn’t tuning in to Ally Pally on Saturday evening because Luke Littler picked up the same cheque for beating Gian van Veen in no time at all as Sig and his crew did for taking two treacherous storm-filled weeks to fill their boat with Alaskan king crab.

While the rewards for crab-fishing can indeed be great, they still, of course, don’t match those at the elite level in sport. The downside, though, is that the more you win, the more the crowd turn against you.

“Villains 2026: Luke Littler, Donald Trump, Darth Vader, Prince Andrew” read the sign in the crowd over the shoulder of Sky’s Emma Paton as she chatted with Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster on the stage before the final. If Luke was entitled to feel aggrieved, spare a thought for Darth too.

You had to feel for Wayne as well. “If you fall at the semi-final hurdle, you’re really hurting,” said Mark. Wayne - a five-time semi-finalist - nodded in a tell-me-about-it kind of way. And then Sky put a caption under his face: “Never been on the stage for the World Championship final.” Cruel, that.

Outside, Polly James was talking to the occupants of the fan village, most of whom - including the group of men dressed as flamingos and the woman dressed as a dart board - appeared to be in very, very high spirits. Incidentally, the Ally Pally was lit up in green, there was a chap dressed as a leprechaun and, inside, another lad was holding up a “KERRY 4 SAM” sign, so there was a distinctive Irish feel to the occasion.

Luke Littler in action against Gian van Veen during the World Darts Championship Final. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Roughly half of Polly’s interviewees wanted Luke to prevail, the rest wishing for nothing more than to see him crushed by Gian, them possibly the ones who had been booing Luke for much of the tournament. This initially irritated “The Nuke”, but he came to terms with it, while heroically resisting waving his most recent bank statement in the faces of his antagonists.

While all the Sky crew fancied him to retain his title, they did their level best to convince us that Gian would make a rattling good fight of it, even though he has suffered from dartitis, is colour blind and has a degree in aviation - not entries you’d usually expect to see in a darts player’s CV.

The 23-year-old veteran started mightily, taking the first set against the 18-year-old, much to the joy of the woman holding the “SINGLE AND READY TO MINGLE” sign and another woman who was wearing a traffic cone on her head. But other than when a wasp attacked Luke and the board had to be changed after a dollop of Gian’s blood nestled under the double five, that was the end of the drama.

(Just as an aside - slo-mo telly replays in darts will never not be amusing. Person throws dart, it lands somewhere, it’s not like they’ve back-heeled, volleyed or headed it, or curled it in to the top right corner. So the point of these replays is still escaping this couch. But, look, no matter).

It fell to Polly to interview a triumphant Luke, and while he had been highly emotional on landing the winning dart, he was unflappable during their chat, Polly failing to extract a whole lot from him - including what he’d spend his money on. An Alaskan fishing boat? He didn’t say, he’s happy with his current lot. And sure, why wouldn’t he be? The boy’s a bit special.

Gian was a bit downbeat after his mauling, but his mood was in the ha’penny place next to the Celtic faithful after their 3-1 Old Firm derby defeat. “It could easily have been four for Celtic,” said an ashen-faced Jackie McNamara on Sky, “ ... but it wasn’t”. Rangers old-boy Kris Boyd just about stifled the giggles.

Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy - eight games, six defeats - had good news, though. “We are really close to doing good things,” he said in his postmatch chat. Celtic fans probably got out their Quality Street, After Eights and humbugs to comfort themselves, while wondering if stealing Nancy from Columbus Crew will prove to be their deadliest catch.