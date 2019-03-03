Vijay Singh rolls back the years in Honda Classic

American Wyndham Clark posted a three-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens.

Clark has never won on the PGA Tour but the 25-year-old has shown good form recently, with top-20 finishes at the Puerto Rico Open and the Desert Classic.

Vijay Singh is one shot off the lead alongside South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee and American Keith Mitchell, after firing five birdies in a best round of the day 65.

The 56-year-old Fijian is hoping to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour and beat the record currently held by Sam Snead, who was 52 when he won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open.

Rickie Fowler is two shots off the lead in fifth after a third-round 66, while three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is among a group of players another shot further back.

Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, is lingering near the foot of the leaderboard after a third round 76.

Collated third round scores in the The Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), United States of America (USA unless stated, par 70):

203 Wyndham Clark 69 67 67

204 Vijay Singh (Fij) 70 69 65, Keith Mitchell 68 66 70, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 67 69 68

205 Rickie Fowler 67 72 66

206 Brooks Koepka 67 69 70, Adam Schenk 67 71 68, Michael Thompson 71 69 66, Ryan Armour 68 68 70, Roberto Castro 67 70 69, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 64 73 69

207 Kramer Hickok 69 72 66, Vaughn Taylor 70 68 69, Matt Jones (Aus) 69 69 69, Lucas Glover 66 69 72, Sung Kang (Kor) 68 68 71, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 67 70 70, Cameron Tringale 69 68 70

208 Peter Malnati 69 68 71, Jason Kokrak 69 71 68, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 67 74 67, Harold Varner III 72 69 67, Roger Sloan (Can) 71 71 66, Adam Svensson (Can) 72 64 72, Gary Woodland 72 70 66, Bill Haas 69 70 69, Nick Taylor (Can) 72 66 70, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 67 70 71

209 Nick Watney 71 67 71, Bud Cauley 67 71 71, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 67 70 72, Zach Johnson 66 72 71, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 71 70 68, Harris English 70 71 68, Daniel Berger 72 67 70, Justin Thomas 68 74 67, Jim Furyk 69 72 68, John Huh 70 72 67

210 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 70 68 72, JT Poston 73 68 69, Scott Brown 70 70 70, Ryan Palmer 70 71 69, Sam Saunders 68 72 70, Cameron Davis (Aus) 70 72 68, Trey Mullinax 70 72 68, Grayson Murray 71 68 71, Max Homa 69 71 70, Freddie Jacobson (Swe) 69 67 74, Ernie Els (Rsa) 66 73 71, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 69 70 71

211 Brian Stuard 69 70 72, Matt Wallace (Eng) 71 68 72, Brian Gay 71 70 70, Chesson Hadley 68 70 73, Bronson Burgoon 67 71 73, Danny Lee (Nzl) 69 67 75, Julian Etulain (Arg) 67 70 74, Talor Gooch 71 68 72, Hank Lebioda 67 74 70, Russell Henley 69 72 70, Billy Horschel 67 71 73, Patrick Rodgers 68 71 72, Sungjae Im (Kor) 70 64 77

212 Benjamin Silverman (Can) 66 71 75, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 71 70 71, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 74 68 70, Chase Wright 72 68 72, Russell Knox (Sco) 69 72 71, Webb Simpson 72 69 71, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 70 72 70

213 Tyler Duncan 69 71 73, Kevin Streelman 72 70 71

214 Hudson Swafford 70 72 72, Sam Burns 70 71 73

215 Jason Dufner 73 69 73, Austin Cook 74 67 74, Stewart Cink 71 71 73

216 Richy Werenski 71 71 74, Jim Knous 71 71 74, Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 68 72 76, Ryan Blaum 69 73 74

218 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 72 70 76

219 Drew Nesbitt (Can) 71 71 77