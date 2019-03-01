Play suspended at Oman Open due to sandstorms

Gavin Moynihan looking to follow up on promising first round 69 in Muscat

Officials walk along the fairway as play is suspended during day two of the Oman Open. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Play was halted during the second day of the Oman Open in Muscat due to sandstorms.

Denmark’s Joachim B Hansen and American Kurt Kitayama are joint leaders on six under par, with two and five holes left to play of their second round respectively, before winds picked up at Al Mouj Golf.

German Maximilian Kieffer is in the clubhouse at five under, alongside Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Japan’s Yusaku Miyazato who have yet to begin their second rounds.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne was level par through 13 holes, and two over par overall, while Gavin Moynihan is three under par after Thursday’s round but has yet to get underway on Friday. He will tee off on the back nine.

