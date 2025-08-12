Tommy Fleetwood optimistic he can end always-the-bridesmaid run in PGA Tour

Tommy Fleetwood hits a tee shot on the 18th during the third round of the FedEx St Jude Championship. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood’s glass-half-full attitude after slipping up again in his quest for a first career win on the PGA Tour will see him move on to this week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley in Maryland for what will be his 163rd attempt to finally crack the winning code.

“You just have to keep (going), all these experiences and these close calls, there’s no point in making or allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next. What would be the point?” pondered Fleetwood after his latest effort.

Fleetwood has now had 29 top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, 11 more than any other player with a win over the last 40 years (with Brett Quigley, on 18, next on that list).

Tommy Fleetwood during the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Having let a lead slip in last month’s Travelers, where Keegan Bradley usurped him, and now at the FedEx St Jude Championship – where his close friend Justin Rose defeated JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff and Fleetwood was consigned to an onlooker’s role – the Englishman said he would look to family and his team and fans to kick on.

“As long as they stay with me and stay on my side, then we can all look for the positives ... I’m lucky with the support that I get. I did a ton of good stuff, and as disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time go again, put myself in that position again and we just go again,” said Fleetwood.

Lowry under pressure

After occupying an automatic place in the European team standings for next month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage since virtually the start of the qualifying process, Shane Lowry has slipped out of the top-six – to seventh – in the latest rankings.

Lowry, of course, still has his fate in his own hands as he is in the field for this week’s BMW Championship. Currently 23rd in the FedEx Cup standings, Lowry will need to remain in the top-30 to then book a return visit to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Shane Lowry during the third round of the FedEx St Jude Championship. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The comings and goings on the Europe Ryder Cup standings after the dramatic St Jude Championship saw Justin Rose jump six places from eighth to second after his win while Tommy Fleetwood remained at number three and Robert MacIntyre drop two places to fourth.

Rory McIlroy – who skipped the St Jude – remains atop the qualifying standings. The world number two is back in action at this week’s BMW before moving on to the Tour Championship.

Word of mouth

“I haven’t been back to East Lake since 2019, and that’s been bugging me, and that’s obviously been a huge goal, so that’s obviously taken care of. I definitely played some good golf this year when it’s mattered. I feel like my good has been good.

“My consistency hasn’t been there, but I’ve been telling people that I feel like when I play my best golf, I’m able to compete with the best players in the world” – Justin Rose on ageing like a fine wine, as the 45-year-old’s win in the St Jude Championship guaranteed his ticket to the Tour Championship at East Lake and also assured his Ryder Cup spot.

By the numbers: 6/8

Justin Rose birdied six of his last eight holes to win on the third hole of a playoff over JJS Spaun in the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis. According to golf statistician Justin Ray, Rose – at 45 – became the oldest player from Europe to win on the PGA Tour in modern times. Four of those birdies came on the 18th (at the 72nd hole and again three times in the playoff) where each of his approach shots finished inside 14 feet.

On this day: August 12th, 1990

Finally, Wayne Grady managed to emerge from the shadows of the Great White Shark to bask in some glory of his own when the Australian won the US PGA Championship at Shoal Creek Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

Much of the build-up to the championship had focused on the racial discrimination policy of the private club which then didn’t allow African-American membership.

Wayne Grady with the PGA Championship trophy after winning the 1990 edition at Shoal Creek Country Club. Photograph: Bettmann/Corbis/Getty Images

However, Grady managed to keep his focus on the championship to grind his way to a three-shot winning margin over Fred Couples, compiling rounds of 72-67-72-71 for a six-under-par total of 282 for what would prove to be his only major win.

From the same club in Brisbane as Norman, Grady – who also shared the same coach, Charlie Earp – had worked his way through the Australasian and European Tours to get on to the PGA Tour and soaked in his accomplishment in claiming the famed Wannamaker Trophy.

“You look at that trophy and there are some great players who have won it, and it doesn’t matter how hard you scratch that thing, they won’t be able to get my name off it,” said Grady after the win.

Social swing

On hole 14 today, I hit a bad iron shot into the water. I took a drop and it rolled near the red hazard line. I thought it was clear of the red line but after the round a rules official showed me a video of my drop and it looked like the ball was on the line.

Any part of the… pic.twitter.com/g8J8apKtvO — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) August 9, 2025

“On hole 14 today, I hit a bad iron shot into the water. I took a drop and it rolled near the red hazard line. I thought it was clear of the red line but after the round a rules official showed me a video of my drop and it looked like the ball was on the line. Any part of the ball can’t be on the line, nor cross the vertical plane of the line like the first down or endzone.

“I was still annoyed after my tee shot, I didn’t take my time to make sure I took the proper drop and was penalized two shots for it. Not my best moment and I will use it as a learning experience. Luckily it’s not going to affect my standing for next week” – Michael Kim, using American football analogies, on his rules of golf error.

“He’s done it! Grant Forrest loves winning on home soil #NexoChampionship” – DP World Tour hailing Grant Forrest’s second career win on the tour, both of which came on home turf in Scotland.

“A decisive hometown win for @grantforrest93 He trusted a setup that included his 2025 Pro V1 golf ball, GT3 driver, NEW T250 and T100 irons, @vokeywedges and @scottycameron putter en route to the four-shot victory” – Titleist bigging up their man Grant Forrest.

In the bag

Justin Rose – FedEx St Jude Championship

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13 degrees)

5-wood: TaylorMade M6 (17 degrees)

Irons: Titleist 620 CB (4-6), Miura MC-502 (7-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52 and 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype

Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x

Know the rules

Q: Players A and B are to play C and D in a four-ball match, however A arrives just after B, C and D have teed off at the third hole. A is not allowed to play for the side until the fourth hole but A gives advice to B during the play of the third hole. What is the ruling?

A: There is no penalty. Such a situation is covered by Rule 23.4: An arriving partner who is not allowed to play on a hole may still give advice or help to the other partner.