Rory McIlroy shares Canada Open lead after flawless 64

Shane Lowry also in contention as he sits a shot off the leaders heading into final round

Rory McIlroy shares the lead heading into the final round of the Canada Open. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty

Rory McIlroy shares the lead heading into the final round of the Canada Open. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty

 

Rory McIlroy moved into a three-way tie for the lead after a sparkling third round at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy carded a six-under 64 to charge up the leaderboard and sit alongside American duo Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson on 13 under.

A birdie at the first set the tone for McIlroy, who made two more gains before the turn and a further three on the back nine.

Kuchar, who hit 63 on Friday, could only manage a one-under 69, bogeying the 15th to lose the outright lead.

Simpson carded 67 and has now played 54 holes without making a single bogey.

Shane Lowry, American Brandt Snedeker and home hope Adam Hadwin are a shot behind on 12 under.

Lowry carded a third round of 66, which included five birdies and a bogey. Graeme McDowell is three strokes behind Lowry on eight under par after he signed for a level par round of 70.

Full collated scores to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.