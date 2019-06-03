Patrick Cantlay swoops from the clouds to win in Ohio

Patrick Cantlay secured his second PGA Tour title in style, producing a sparkling 64 on Sunday to win the Memorial Tournament by two shots.

Cantlay came into the final round four strokes behind overnight leader Martin Kaymer but five birdies on the front nine closed that gap to two as he reached the turn.

And three more gains on the back nine saw him finish the tournament on 19 under par to claim his first victory since November 2017 and earn a handshake from tournament host and 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

Australian Adam Scott finished alone in second on 17 under after a late charge, comprising birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th, saw him sign for a closing 68.

Former European Ryder Cup star Kaymer was two shots further back in third after three back-nine bogeys derailed his challenge in Ohio.

Tiger Woods finished in a share of ninth place in Ohio. Photograph: Jay LaPrete/AP

In an interview shown on the PGA Tour’s website, Cantlay said: “It feels great.

“It’s been a while since I’ve won and being able to win on this golf course — a golf course I really like — in front of Jack, making that putt on the last hole, I can’t tell you how good it feels.”

Cantlay followed up early birdies at the second and fifth with three in a row from the seventh for a front nine of 31.

When German Kaymer — playing in the final group — dropped his first shot of the day on the ninth, Cantlay was just one behind, and he tapped in his birdie putt at the long 11th to grab a share of the lead.

Cantlay continued to create plenty of chances going down the stretch, narrowly missing his 10-foot birdie putt on the 12th before firing back-to-back birdies from the 14th, having come agonisingly close to holing his enormous eagle effort at the 15th.

He curled in his eight-foot par putt on the 18th green to keep his card clean and close out a stunning victory.

Masters champion Tiger Woods finished the week with a 67 to claim a share of ninth place on nine under.

Collated final round scores & totals in The Memorial Tournament (USA unless stated, par 72):

269 Patrick Cantlay 68 69 68 64

271 Adam Scott (Aus) 71 66 66 68

273 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 67 68 66 72

275 Kevin Streelman 72 68 69 66

276 Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 71 69 69

277 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71 70 64 72

278 Jason Dufner 72 69 68 69, Jordan Spieth 66 70 69 73

279 Bud Cauley 67 70 70 72, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 69 68 71 71, Tiger Woods 70 72 70 67, Billy Horschel 71 70 70 68

280 Justin Rose (Eng) 75 63 71 71

281 Michael Thompson 71 71 71 68, Xander Schauffele 69 70 72 70, Rickie Fowler 69 68 72 72

282 Peter Malnati 72 72 69 69, Andrew Putnam 68 70 74 70, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 70 71 71 70, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 72 72 70 68, Troy Merritt 69 66 74 73

283 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 72 70 68 73, Nick Watney 74 68 69 72, Steve Stricker 69 76 67 71, Ryan Armour 71 71 71 70, Bryson DeChambeau 74 70 73 66

284 Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 73 71 70 70, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 72 71 68 73, Austin Cook 71 67 76 70, Danny Willett (Eng) 69 69 72 74, Brian Harman 71 69 71 73, Russell Knox (Sco) 68 73 72 71

285 Brian Stuard 78 65 71 71, Jim Furyk 72 69 75 69, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 71 72 72 70, Ryan Moore 65 75 75 70

286 Haotong Li (Chn) 69 72 74 71, Max Homa 70 72 74 70, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 68 67 72 79, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 70 70 75 71

287 Brendan Steele 71 73 75 68, Matt Jones (Aus) 75 67 69 76, Alex Noren (Swe) 73 70 69 75, David Lingmerth (Swe) 71 74 71 71, Kevin Kisner 75 67 73 72, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 72 71 74 70, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 70 76 72

288 Vaughn Taylor 67 72 72 77, Scott Stallings 69 74 73 72, David Lipsky 70 70 76 72, Keith Mitchell 73 69 70 76

289 JT Poston 72 73 71 73, Lucas Glover 72 72 69 76, Gary Woodland 69 71 74 75, Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 73 73 71, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 67 76 75 71

290 Pat Perez 75 70 71 74, Sam Ryder 69 71 74 76, Luke Donald (Eng) 72 73 65 80, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 73 70 71 76, Sungjae Im (Kor) 72 70 75 73

291 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 73 71 69 78, Jason Kokrak 71 73 72 75, Joost Luiten (Ned) 73 71 74 73

292 Adam Schenk 71 74 72 75, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 72 71 75 74, Corey Conners (Can) 72 69 74 77

293 Joel Dahmen 72 70 77 74, Norman Xiong 72 73 76 72, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 73 71 74 75

297 Boo Weekley 74 71 79 73, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 76 67 77 77

300 Ted Potter, Jr. 70 73 77 80